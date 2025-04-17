Playback speed
Share post
A Stunning Day with the Prairie Wilds

Postcards from Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Tom Ryan's avatar
Tom Ryan
Apr 17, 2025
7
“In a great many—indeed, in most—localities there are wild horses to be found, which, although invariably of domestic descent, being either themselves runaways from some ranch or Indian outfit, or else claiming such for their sires and dams, yet are quite as wild as the antelope on whose domain they have intruded.” ~ Theodore Roosevelt

It’s difficult to find the right words tonight. I am humbled and starstruck, emotional and blissful.

We visited Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, twice today. First, we spent three hours, most of them with the park’s wild horses and prairie dogs. Then, we retreated to our hotel room in Dickinson, thirty minutes away. After yesterday’s long drive from Yellowstone and a sleepless night in the worst rental we encountered on our trip, it was tempting to stay in our new hotel as sunset approached.

At this time on our coddiwomple, we are tired. The trip feels like a marathon, and we’re running out of gas. We’ve been on the road too long, and our comfy bed and a night of NBA playoff basketball tempted us to stay in. However, tomorrow’s dawn visit to TRNP is threatened by stormy weather, and we will be in South Dakota on Thursday afternoon.

Knowing I would regret not going, I forced myself back into the HMS Beagle for a return to the park. And what awaited us was a sublime spiritual experience involving the most mysterious events.

It’s difficult to grasp what occurred that left me sitting with a racing heart, in a euphoric state, tears rolling down my cheeks, and onto my smile.

“Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.”
― Theodore Roosevelt

