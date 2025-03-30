Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

A Special Day

Tom Ryan
Mar 30, 2025
∙ Paid
27
1
Share

Instead of telling you about our remarkable morning, we’re showing you in this video. (The location is revealed at the end of our video.)

We always hope to visit this sacred place, but we rarely succeed during our winter trips due to the elevation and the snow. However, our plans changed when the forecast shifted at the last moment. We were up at 4 a.m. to make the entrance at daybreak. 

In the valley, the overcast was thick and gray. But soon, we were on our way up, up, up, and above the clouds.

There will be a write-up soon enough, but I am excited to show you our morning and the reason we left Mariposa a day early.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
Mariposa Synchronicity
  Tom Ryan
Blessed by Solitude
  Tom Ryan
The Wild Pig Family of Chorro Creek
  Tom Ryan
Hello, Pacific! Hello, California!
  Tom Ryan
Postcards: Valley of Fire State Park Hike
  Tom Ryan
Oh, Deer!
  Tom Ryan
Our Favorite Kanab Walk
  Tom Ryan