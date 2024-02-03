A Little Joy for Your Winter Night

“Life is whatever we make it.

The traveler is the journey.

What we see is not what

we see but who we are.”

~ Fernando Pessoa

Tomorrow is traveling day.

We’ll mosey on down to Little Hollywood, aka. Kanab, Utah. It was once the film center for old westerns, and once you are there, you can see why.

I cannot express just how excited I am to be slipping into the comfort of that town. While our stay will be brief, I anticipate falling into stride at some of our quiet, familiar hikes.

When you awaken in the morning, my letter about the Navajo gentlemen will await you in your email. The story includes their gift to me, a pocketful of mystery, and a pinch of magic.

One never knows when enchantment will strike on an odyssey. I am giddy over having several instances of it since we left home.

Thus far, this is my favorite trip yet, and the story I’ll share with you in the morning is one of my favorites from all our coddiwomples.

For now, here are some shots from our visit to Moab, which has been …