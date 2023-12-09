A Founding Member Exclusive: A Christmas Day Willaby

Will arrived in our home in the spring of 2011. He was not expected to live much longer. He was already ancient, had difficulty walking, was deaf, and was mostly blind.

The original plan was to give him a place and a way to die with dignity—maybe a few weeks, but no longer than a couple of months.

But William Lloyd Garrison had other plans.

Turned out he loved the scent of flowers and musical vibrations through the floor. He came to love being touched, held, and even tossed in the air. But more than anything, Will adored being tucked in each night with music playing.

This is a Willaby filmed on his second Christmas with us ten years ago.

May it bring you peace and maybe a smile.