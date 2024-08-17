A Desert Saunter

As we continue our summer walks through humid forests, smoke from Canadian wildfires makes the air heavier and denser. I ensure we hit watering holes every half mile on our sticky treks. That strategy never fails to remind me of our favorite hiking route along Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon. On that trek, we come to a magical little stream that is unnamed, as far as I know. What’s unique about it is that it is the first water source we come upon in our desert hikes in more than a month.

How we celebrate the cool, gentle song of the running water. Samwise and Emily drink from it, and I say a prayer or two and always think of something from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.

“What makes the desert beautiful,” the little prince said, “is that it hides a well somewhere.”

It's funny how something as small as this little flow can feel like a miracle, especially in the Mojave Desert.

In a few days, I’ll write a dozen locations/experiences on our coddiwomples that never fail to elevate our …