10/14/2024: Today’s Colors in Video

Because of the weather, rainy and in the 40s, the massive annual exodus took place earlier than expected. We walked for two hours late this morning and had a weave of trails to ourselves.

This quick and straightforward 3-minute video shows that we still have some color. Most of the greenery you see are beech trees, but several have already turned minty. By the weekend, they will be a fluorescent lime and on their way to turning bright yellow.

Don’t you love the contrast of the dark, wet wood with the striking colors?

(Unfortunately, I had to shut the comments down.)