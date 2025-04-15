Postcards from the Open Road: A Yellowstone Afternoon

We made the drive up from Rexburg, Idaho, in time to spend two hours along the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park. It was a sweet start to bison week with no other humans around.
And then there were the elk, who are always out in force, even before you enter the park, and the stunning pronghorns soaked up the late sun. They have the most gorgeous markings.
