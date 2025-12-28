More Cape Cod Snow!

How blessed are we? More snow for these eight paws and two happy feet. It wasn’t much; perhaps three inches, but gosh, it’s lovely!

A Truro friend had this to say this morning, “I think this snow is your fault, we haven’t had two storms this close together in years!! This one is nice, couple inches of fluffy snow.”

Samwise loves this stuff. Not in the puppy, dance, prance, and race around way. He becomes younger when in the woods, with the fresh powder carrying fresh scents. He moves about quickly, leading almost every step of the way. And then there are the wrestling matches with Emily. Since we’ve been here, he initiates every one of them. This was not always the case. Most of the time, Emily played the part of the mischievous devil.