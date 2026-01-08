Surprised by Joy on Nauset Light Beach

“We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.” ― George Orwell

The skies have been gloomy lately, and I woke up knowing I needed the sun. News of the world weighs heavily these days, and it, too, is bleak. As the cover-up of the Minnesota ICE murder intensifies, the idiocy of how our nation is approaching Greenland and threatening the NATO Alliance, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutting down after 58 years, and all the other madness we’re being smothered by daily, I needed this belly laugh on the beach.

Having sunshine and no wind was a nice change, so we drove the twenty minutes south to Nauset Light Beach for a low-tide walk. Once again, we had a beach entirely to ourselves. In five weeks, we’ve yet to encounter another human on any beach walk.

I’ll keep this brief and allow the video and these photos to speak for themselves during these regrettable times.