Lovely Day/Lovely Arch

Good morning. This is a two-for day.

We’re starting with photos and a video from yesterday’s stunning noon trek to the far side of Skyline Arch. We don’t typically hike here at midday for two reasons: the heat (even on most winter days) and the glaring overhead sun. As you probably know by now, I favor photos early and late in the day when the shade, lighting, and colors are more dramatic.

(Tonight, you’ll receive “Little Gifts Everywhere,” a long letter.)