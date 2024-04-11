My heart is flooded today. It began when we drove inland at Crescent City yesterday. I was being tugged up the Oregon Coast toward dear Neskowin, where we've stopped on all of our trips. But the turn East—and homeward—is always profound, and it took hold of my emotions even more this year. They feel more tangible and weigh on me—and magnified by the reality of our situation.

We changed our itinerary because of priorities—Samwise. He's not in danger, we don't believe. He's just not himself, and that is troubling. That's why we are rerouting through Virginia and appointments with our old vet and dear friend, Dr. Rachael Kleidon.

No complaints here. How can there be when we're changing our plans out of love? You can never go wrong with that.

At Sam's age and the current mystery regarding his health, Rachel Carson's words continue to swim back to me for what feels like the twentieth time on this odyssey.

"One way to open your eyes is to ask yourself, ‘What if I had never seen this before? What if I knew I would never see it again?’"

(Take note: we began with repeated strains of Rachel Carson during the first weeks of our coddiwomple, and we'll be tying off that circle with a stop next week.)

While we are not on the coast, we are in Bend, Oregon. Tonight will be our second and last evening here. The coming ten days will be hectic and eventful as we zig and zag like frenzied water bugs who race forward and stop abruptly.

The plan is to soak as much in as possible while still heading eastward before landing in Lexington, Virginia, for an undetermined length of time.

I've trimmed most stays and skipped others entirely. Thankfully, I've only had to eat the cost of one night's lodging.

We'll still visit with bison—at four stops on five consecutive days—and I'll continue my hunt for dead writers and poets. The expected route fascinates me, and I like knowing it will also stimulate Samwise and Emily, even if we aren't hiking.

Yesterday, we rekindled our charmed affair with rest stops. We've mastered the art of highway travel and filling seemingly empty transition days with treasure.

These photos are dedicated to reader and longtime White Mountain ax man Chris Garby, who is a trail maintainer extraordinaire.

One thing I'll miss is our annual night trek up storied Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills. How primal it always is to be so close to the stars among the cliffs, ponderosa pines, mountain lions, and mountain goats, knowing we'll descend into the Plain States the following day and all western peaks will be behind us.

Thankfully, I know of some 'secret' places where few people go to see the bison herds. In these quiet corners, we've had the extraordinary fortune of having the bulls approach within feet of us as we sit beneath a tree on a hillside. Fingers crossed that we'll have similarly blessed communions with these fellow mortals.

While our stay at some national parks will be abbreviated, I can't see a dull day ahead. If I was told, "These next ten days are your total trip," I'd be thrilled. You'll soon see why.

In this great reshuffling, there is no way to keep up with my letter writing. There may be two or three, but until we get home, you can expect travel snippets that catch the flavor of each day—much like briefer journal entries. Upon my reunion with my writing desk, you'll have chapters of reading flying your way for several months. This trip, more than any other, will be the neverending story.

Considering the people we've met, the places we've been, and all our experiences, I feel like a modern-day Thoreau or Muir, but instead of collecting plant samples for the trip home, I've tucked away stories.

Postcards to Founding Members being sent from the Redwoods.

Because of my concern for Samwise, my card and postcard writing to Founding Members is behind schedule: my apologies. They continue to wing their way to your mailbox via the United States Postal Service. I mailed a handful yesterday before we left the Avenue of the Giants. More were penned this morning.

Ambling Emily at a rest area yesterday.

Yesterday's drive was the longest since we arrived in California, and it coincided with the close of the audiobook The California Days of Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Much like the great vegan activist and author Mark Hawthorne, when he comes to the end of any book about Thoreau, I found it difficult to part ways with Emerson. As timing would have it, we were stuck in a mountain pass in Northern California for more than an hour due to some construction. It was a fortuitous delay, however, because we ended up leaving California at the same time Emerson's train did in the book. It was a poignant moment.

A Rachael Kleidon vignette

A telling story about Rachael. She talked me through a brief physical exam of Samwise when we were on a hillside in Mariposa. At one point, she had me check his pulse. She told me the acceptable canine heart rate but added, "Samwise's is usually around 114, so it's lower than most dogs."

How amazing is that?

Rachael's last appointment with Samwise and Emily was early last summer before she moved. Yet, she recalled Sam's pulse of all the animals she had worked with.

Then again, for all I know, she recalls the pertinent numbers of all the animals she’s worked with. Either way, Rachael is extraordinary.

Coming Attractions

I don't know where to begin; a lot is coming your way. You can expect journal entries for most of the next ten days. Once home, longer letters will resume. Also, I've got some vivid folks to tell you about, including Mike, seen here with Handsome. During a rest area stop two days ago, we had a lengthy visit where he told me about killing a 12-year-old boy: promised story to come.

Mike & Handsome at another rest area stop.

Substack is constantly evolving, and mostly, I have no desire to keep up with all the advances. I merely want a place to write to readers.

Over the past few months, they've allowed new subscribers to explain why they are here. I only sometimes see these because I don't go looking for them. But here are the two newest.

Myra Delzeit (pronounced Mirra) wrote: "Hi Tom, been following your blog for a couple of months and in it discovered your books. As I read Following Atticus, I'm moved to support your path and your pups. You have a beautiful soul, and you walk a path that is true to your soul. Hope to meet you one day, but till then, please keep sending the photos and notes on the journey. Reminds me of a life I want to live. Thanks so much."

As fate would have it, and much to her surprise, Myra did get her wish. We met—the very next day—while walking on the Marin Headlands. I'll write more of our conversation later, but what fun it was to have a brief hello turn into 90 minutes that could have lasted several hours. It was a joyful dance between two solitaries.

Samwise at Muir Beach.

Emily amongst the waves.

Another new subscriber, Linda Payne, wrote: "I envy you traveling around with dogs even. Can you tell me where you have stayed in the past? I know you like to be alone and not really bothered by people."

Yes, Linda, we love our alone time, with a few organic interactions along the way. I'll list all the places we've stayed and observations about them when we return to Jackson.

I'll also recount a whirlwind evening visit to San Francisco from our Mill Valley rental. It's a fun story. Also, I have a brief story of our visit to California Balsamic in Ukiah, California. It was not at all what I expected!

Lastly, the comments are now turned off while we are on the road. I know people mean well, but as a solitary who often feels like I'm on a spiritual pilgrimage while traveling, the comments can feel like being blasted with a firehose. Even worse, the armchair diagnoses of Samwise are not just maddening; they can be utterly thoughtless.

My relationship with social media is wearisome at best. I'm simply not cut out for it. I adore quiet and stillness.

The best thing I've done for myself over the past few years is ditch Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The closest I come to it now is the comment section here.

Last week, I told a friend what it's like to revisit social media.

"It reminds me of when I stopped drinking decades ago. Suddenly, I was sober at a party where no one else was."

We have more than 12,000 readers. On the average letter, the number of folks commenting is typically between 75 and 150. Nearly all of those are chronic commenters. That means 98% prefer just reading the letters. I'm in that same camp when reading the works of others. But I understand that comments are extremely important for a consistent 2% of you. So, I will have them on occasionally and find other ways, such as direct questions, where you can weigh in.