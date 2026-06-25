A Founding Member Exclusive Post: Bliss!

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Today was a rare Abiquiú day. There were rain showers in the morning, the temperature is 84, about 15 degrees cooler than it’s been, and there is a delightful sprinkling of clouds floating on this cheerful sky.

We hiked after 9 am for the first time, and one of the few times we’ll take to the trails so late this summer. Samwise trotted ahead on the last mile of our route and found us this shady spot below a cliff face.

It turned into 30 minutes of bliss, and one of the highlights of our trip to this point.