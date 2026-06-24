Rattled: One of Us Is Not Doing Well

We’re interrupting our time in Abiquiú to make an emergency visit to Santa Fe. I struggled to breathe at the 7,000-foot elevation in Taos. I noticed changes in Samwise and Emily, too. Nothing specific, we were all just a bit off.

But a different trouble started two days ago. At a 100-degree temperature, a small chip in the HMS Beagle’s windshield, which had been there for a year, expanded to about an 18-inch crack of 18 inches. Late yesterday, while the Beagle was roasting in front of our cottage, two massive cracks spidered out from the original half-moon fracture.

So, this afternoon, we’ll spend three hours in a Santa Fe waiting room while the Beagle gets much-needed care—and a new windshield. Samwise and Emily will have waiting-room naps, and I will have peace of mind.

We are here for two more nights before visiting our next National Park, and the first Western one of this trip. Between leaving here and Kanab, we have 5 stops and 3 National Parks. I do like spreading out for a few d…