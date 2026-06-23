Postcards from the Open Road, Chapter 2: Hiking in Georgia O’Keeffe Country

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, AuthorSubscribe to watchPostcards from the Open Road, Chapter 2: Hiking in Georgia O’Keeffe CountryOur first Western hikeTom RyanJun 23, 2026∙ Paid135262Share“Drifting across the vast space, silent except for wind and footsteps, I felt uncluttered and unhurried for the first time in a while, already on desert time.”~ Rebecca SolnitContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tom Ryan.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Tom Ryan, AuthorSubscribeAuthorsTom RyanRecent PostsA Day of Creative Healthy Heart & Kidney Eating in Taos, New Mexico Jun 21 • Tom RyanBonus Video: 3 Minutes at Dawn with the Bison at Land Between the LakesJun 18 • Tom RyanPostcards from the Open Road: Chapter 1: Land Between the Lakes Jun 17 • Tom RyanDawn Among the Dead at Truro's Snow CemeteryJun 16 • Tom RyanYou’ll Love this Walk to 5 BenchesMay 25 • Tom RyanWeekend Peace from Cape CodMay 8 • Tom RyanHigh Head Conservation Area TrailsMay 1 • Tom Ryan