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Postcards from the Open Road, Chapter 2: Hiking in Georgia O’Keeffe Country

Our first Western hike
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Tom Ryan
Jun 23, 2026
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“Drifting across the vast space, silent except for wind and footsteps, I felt uncluttered and unhurried for the first time in a while, already on desert time.”

~ Rebecca Solnit

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