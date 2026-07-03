With this Morning's Walk Along the Grand Canyon, We Close Chapter 3

As soon as I finish typing this, we’ll pack the HMS Beagle and make the 4-hour drive to Kanab, which perches atop the Utah-Arizona border like the raven currently overlooking our room.

I’ve broken our travels into chapters. One was the span from Cape Cod to Amarillo, two was our stay in New Mexico, and the third has been since leaving Abiquiu. Chapter 4 will cover our time in Kanab.

Many of the details within the first three chapters have yet to be turned into stories. Our lengthy stay in Kanab will allow for some catching up. It will also serve as a basecamp for day trips to several highlight locations, including Red Canyon, Zion N.P., Grand Escalante, the Toadstools, Ghost Canyon, and Bryce Canyon N.P.

I’m excited about our reunion with Kanab friends, and Emily and Samwise will be once they realize where we are.