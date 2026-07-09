Hike (& Laugh) With Us at Dawn to Beat the Desert Heat

We don’t typically share postcards two days in a row, especially not with so much to write. However, this morning’s dawn light was superb in highlighting the textures and shades of the desert landscape. (Yesterday’s postcards are here.)

This is our usual Kanab hiking route. We’ve done it for years, but always in winter. I thought some of you would enjoy seeing it during the summer. (The video explains why we were out extra early.)

Samwise & Emily after a trailside drink.

“The extreme clarity of the desert light is equaled by the extreme individuation of desert life forms. Love flowers best in openness and freedom.”

― Edward Abbey, Desert Solitaire

In yesterday’s postcards, all paying subscribers were invited to give gift subscriptions at the lowest rate we offer, which only happens once or twice a year.

Give a gift subscription

A reader asked if she could sign up for a new subscription for herself at the 25% off rate. Yes, she can.

As always, our discount sales raise funds for animal rescue organizations. Once again, and this is since we are in Kanab, we’re donating half of the proceeds to the world-famous but local Best Friends Animal Society.

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On another note, I have two food-related items to share. We are having dinner with friends tomorrow night. Due to my health issues, I’m preparing the main course while they provide the house and a salad.

I look forward to sharing the recipe with you.

I’m also preparing to break in my new small kitchen appliance while making something entirely different. I’ll give you information on that, too, along with a second recipe.

Free subscribers did not get a chance to see the most important post of the trip. Paying subscribers will remember the stunning gifts we received from our friend Hans Klose on the reservation.

My story had some brilliant responses. Thank you for your thoughtful and gracious comments.

Hans’ version, that of the gift giver, is on his new Substack page. He’s a fine writer, and I’m glad he’s on Substack—finally. Please give it a read. You can find it by clicking on the link below: Though ‘Round the Girdled Earth They Roam.