Young Samwise Atticus Passaconaway at Big Horn Canyon, Wyoming.

Greetings from New Hampshire.

How impressed I was by all your responses yesterday. Online comments can (and do) go off the rails, especially with the loaded question I asked. How proud you should be of your courage in posting responses. And I know it had to take much restraint for some not to offer advice. However, it was a safe place because no one judged, suggested, or told someone what to do.

Many were helped simply by knowing they were not alone.

After an off-kilter August, I must start September well, and yesterday’s post was something else!

It has inspired me to open up comments to your reflections on the Paige Foster letters, which culminated with two emotional posts last week.

If you need to refresh your memory before commenting, the links are here:



Chapter 1: Paige Foster Letters

RR Chapter 1

Chapter 2: Paige Foster Letters

RR Chapter 2

Chapter 3: Paige Foster Letters

RR Chapter 3

Chapter 4: Paige Foster Letters

RR Chapter 4

Chapter 5: Paige Foster Letters

RR Chapter 5

This was a complicated series to share for obvious reasons. While you knew some of the story, you did not know the end. It’s never easy to open your soul and spill out for the world to see. But it feels like finally, after a decade, the circle is closed.

We were blessed by a double rainbow that morning.

Why we rise early!

A friend wanted to know where the photograph sitting atop yesterday’s post was taken. It’s from my first road trip when it was just Samwise, Bill, and me. I’d seen photos of Big Horn Canyon on the border of Wyoming and Montana for years and felt compelled to visit. What a stunning, almost prehistoric landscape. We’ve not been back since, but I’d like to see it again one day. Alas, it’s one of those stops where it’s not easy to get to at dawn (our favorite time to visit Public Lands) if you are not camping. (Photos from our visit to Big Horn Canyon are used throughout this letter.)

He was just a pup and already had assumed Atticus’s former role as a Buddha-sitting sage wherever beauty and wildlife presented itself.

These photos from Big Horn Canyon are the perfect segue to what’s coming tomorrow. I’m revealing the first four stops of our upcoming winter/spring coddiwomple. Can it really be that this will be our sixth trip across the country?

It’s stunning that we’ll be on the road on New Year’s Day in less than four months! Our adventure has an exciting twist added this year, and some stops we’ve never made on our previous odysseys. The interesting twist—a literary one—will be announced tomorrow.

Healthy Plant-Based Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Recipe

I’ve never been much of a coffee drinker. Yet, come summer, I was always drawn to those fat and sugar-laden Starbucks Frappucinos. But they are expensive, both on the wallet and on your health. Lately, in my funk, I’ve not wanted to eat all that much, but I’ve been craving those rich coffee drinks. So, I created my own at-home recipe that is much healthier, without much fat, and has no added sugar. I make a supersized version that will last throughout the day, or you can simply split it to share with someone.

3 cups of iced cold brew coffee

1/2 cup of soy milk (any plant milk will do)

1 small handful of rolled oats

2 pitted dates

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of cacao or cocoa powder

You can stop there, but I also add a teaspoon of amla powder, two huge handfuls of mixed greens, and one handful of broccoli sprouts. (I limit nuts, but you may wish to substitute raw cashews for the rolled oats. Either choice, mixed with the plant milk, creates richness.)



Blend on high for a minute. Add a cup of ice cubes and blend for another 20-30 seconds.

We were sitting on our own at the lip of the canyon when this pair, and others, climbed the steep walls and came right next to us!

Hawaiian Animals Fundraiser

Beginning today and running until midnight on September 7, I’m running a subscription drive to benefit organizations helping animals in need after the massive wildfire that swept through the island paradise. Annual subscriptions are 20% off, and I’ll split the proceeds with Hawaiian rescue/aid organizations.

If you’ve been considering subscribing, please take advantage of this offer. You’ll also get to read the entire locked Paige Foster series while having access to our full library of letters. (I hope you like to read.) You’ll also be assured to follow our road-tripping adventures once you have an annual subscription.

Plantstrong Cornbread

I like to bake when I'm blue and always from scratch. However, I've been eager to try a batch of the new Cornbread & Muffin Mix from Rip Esselstyn's Plantstrong Foods. It was straightforward to mix the package with 4 ounces of unsweetened applesauce and 1.5 cups of plant milk or water (I split it 50/50). That's it. I baked the cornbread in non-stick pans and did not need oil, which is a no-no for my heart and arteries.

I hesitate to say this, but it is every bit as good as homemade. I chopped a jalapeno and added it to the batter for a little kick. Next time, I'll also add roasted corn.

As with any product I mention in these letters, I have no affiliation with the company. Plantstrong also offers a gluten-free mix. You can find both here.

I miss Bill. While not a “car guy,” he was the best I’ve ever driven.

If you wish to comment on the Paige Foster letters, here’s your chance.

Thank you for being here.