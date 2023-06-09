Paige & Atticus on Mount Pierce looking toward Mount Washington

I do my best not to romanticize or deify the dogs I’ve known. But from the beginning, there was something storied about Atticus. Paige saw it before she packed him up and shipped him off to me more than a thousand miles away. It’s the main reason she was going to keep him.

But fate, and her good heart, interfered when a man from Newburyport, Massachusetts, contacted her. She’d later say, “It shattered me to say goodbye to him, but something bigger than me told me you needed him more.”

It would take seven years to discover this, but the day Paige said goodbye to 8-week-old Atticus at the airport, she stayed in the parking lot and wept for over an hour.

In the first months with Atticus, I called Paige often—usually in a panic because I wanted to get it right. I owed it to him, and I owed it to Max, who went most of his life without most of the important things.

Always—always Paige would end the phone call with her thick as syrup accent, “Y’all will work it out.”

And it was Paige who gave me the best advice about raising a puppy, “Carry him everywhere you go for the first month. Y’all will bond that way.”

The frequent calls slowed to monthly calls, which slowed to almost none at all. Paige was right; Atticus and I had worked it out.

I’d call once a year to let her know how he was doing. Sometimes even less than that.

When Atticus went blind during our third winter hiking the higher peaks, I called her looking for answers, thinking maybe it was hereditary. But it wasn’t.

Paige and I had not been talking much the prior few years, and she gulped down the stories as I shared them. She laughed at the thought of Atticus and me being arrested together and how, when in court, the out-of-town judge (I’d written about the corruption of our local judge, and he had to recuse himself from my case) said, “I see Mr. Ryan, but where is the co-descendent, Mr. Finch.”

She was proud as can be when we did the unheard-of in the White Mountains and laughed knowingly when I spoke of his unusual traits.

But nothing made Paige more joyous than when Atticus M. Finch and Tom Ryan were inducted into the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Hall of Fame at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

That night, standing on stage and looking out into a room of wealthy donors we had little in common with, I wished Paige could have flown up because something about this honor had to do with her.

After that, Paige and I began talking weekly, and before long, we spoke daily. We wrote letters and sent emails. It took years, but we became fast friends. Soon it became clear we were more than that.

And seven years after Paige Foster loaded Atticus into a plane for the long flight to New England, she boarded one herself.

That first night we were together was so easy. It was as if we’d always been a part of each other. We talked and laughed and hugged and made love by the fireplace. And when we woke up, Atticus had his head on the pillow between us.

Our first date lasted more than two weeks. We climbed mountains, many of the same peaks she’d seen photos of Atticus on. And made love on many of those quiet summits, too. We cooked and walked and read. We even took care of each other when we were both hit with a case of food poisoning from a North Conway restaurant.

During our shared sickness, we saw everything you would not want to see, and we revealed our weakest, most helpless selves, but none of it mattered. We bathed each other and washed sheets after one of us vomited. Could there be a truer test for love?

It all felt real and true.

Paige flew home, but not for long. She wanted to liquidate her property and sell off the last of her puppies. And that’s when she began signing her love letters with my last name because we knew we would always be together.

I’d learned much about Paige and was heartbroken to know what she’d suffered. As a young girl, her grandfather committed unspeakable things against her. When her parents discovered it, they looked the other way and let it keep going. There was also the betrayal by her favorite teacher, who also did unspeakable things to her, leading to her dropping out of high school.

Paige Foster was not book smart, but she was so very wise. Like Atticus, there was something different about her.

She was striking at six-foot tall with long flowing hair and was a former model, but it had to do with a certain witchiness. She had knowings and intuitions, and while she hated the word psychic, that’s what she was.

All of this made her beguiling to men and led to much cruelty in robbing a young girl and woman of innocence.

Maybe that’s why we fell in love. For she had sworn it off. Because we did not go by looks since we only saw a few photos of each other. We were drawn by kindness, friendship, and the words we wrote and spoke.

That’s when I learned the sickest of all the men in her life was Paige’s second husband, the man she was married to when Atticus was born. He did his best to control her because he could not comprehend Paige. He’d drug her and rape her helpless body, locked her in a closet, and often stalked her. She’d be off on a puppy delivery hours away from home, look up and see him spying on her.

I once asked Paige, “Where did you come up with that ingenious advice to carry a puppy everywhere you go the first month?”

“Funny thing about that, Tom. I tell all my clients that, and you are the only one who did it,” Paige said. “Come to think of it, you are the only one who took advantage of all my advice.”

“But where did you come up with that?”

She paused for a long time, and I heard nothing, and then soft sobs turned louder. “It’s because that’s the way I always wanted to be loved and never was.”

Fate and a strange little dog brought us together, and we believed with every fiber of our beings that the three of us were beginning our happily ever after.

