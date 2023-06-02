It's taken more than a decade to reach a point where I'm willing to talk about the extraordinary woman who bred Atticus and sacrificed to place him in my life. From the very beginning of my book proposal, I protected her, going so far as to change her name and the state she lived in.

Those who have read Following Atticus will appreciate the Paige Foster letters the most. Some of the story will be familiar. But if you have not read the book, I hope the essence of the person who changed my life is captured by these words.

The first photo Paige sent me of 6-week old Atticus.

First, there was Max. His full name, after I welcomed him into my home when he was unwanted at 12, was Maxwell Garrison Gillis. The middle and last names were tributes to two famous Newburyport newspaper publishers who laid the track for me, my own rabblerousing, and a fight against unfairness.

Max arrived when I was not looking for a dog while living in a downtown apartment that did not allow animals.

When Nancy Noyes of the Zoning Board of Appeals emailed everyone in her address book, trying to help an old miniature schnauzer find a new home, all reason went out of the window. As if in a trance, I typed, "I'll take him." I then prayed others would step forward so I did not have to.

Alas, I was told I could pick up Max at a local groomer's, where he was washed but not trimmed. It was not love at first sight, for he looked more like a sheep than any dog I'd ever seen.

I showed up without a leash, dog bed, food bowls, or a clue. But it did not matter. Because when Max met me, he followed me out to my old Nissan Sentra. And when I opened the door, he hopped in as if he’d been waiting for this very moment.

Over the next year and a half, Maxwell Garrison Gillis became a local celebrity when he made the rounds with me as I crisscrossed Newburyport as the editor, publisher, and sole employee of my biweekly journal, the Undertoad.

We had a remarkable bond, but Max was not used to being treated as an individual or a peer. He slept in the kitchen at night, no matter how much I tried to have him join me.

We would finally sleep together on the last night of his life. He was old, and his heart was suddenly weak, and since he would not join me in my bed, I took my blankets and spread them out on the kitchen floor, and slept with my friend. For no one should have to spend the last night of their lives alone.

Max's passing tore me apart. I was lost, and while many of the shops of downtown Newburyport paid tribute to him by hanging huge signs in their storefront windows, it only deepened my grief.

After some time, I attempted to adopt other unwanted schnauzers but had little luck. One organization, a New Jersey Schnauzer rescue group desperate to find people to adopt a troubled pair, went so far as to tell me I was not fit to take on any of their dogs.

Friends interceded, and I found more than $1,000 waiting for me one day. The card said, "Buy yourself a puppy."

So I began my search and entered the words miniature schnauzer into a national database. Only one breeder responded, and it was instantaneous.

We began emailing.

"What kind of dog are you looking for?" She asked.

I wanted another Max, but more than that, I longed to start from the beginning with a puppy who would have all the benefits Max never got to enjoy for most of his life.

I wanted this new life, to experience everything Max did not.

The breeder sent me several photos, but none of the dogs felt right.

"I have one more," she wrote. "He's a little different. He's the first puppy I bred without litter mates.”

I knew as soon as I saw this tiny soul.

I did not know much about this tiny life or the woman sending him to Massachusetts. But over the years, I would learn all of it, and my life was graced by both the moment Atticus Maxwell Finch arrived at Logan Airport. Over the next seven years, I would understand what led him to me and about the woman who sent him.

Most importantly, he was the only dog she'd raised that she decided to keep for herself. But the moment she heard me talk about Max and what he meant to my life and how I grieved him, she decided I needed him more than she did.

It would take years for me to comprehend what a sacrifice that was.

My desire to make up for what Maxwell Garrison Gillis missed out on has fueled my relationship with every animal I've lived with since. It was Max who taught me to see non-human animals as peers, not pets. My goals, due to Max's impact, have always been equality.

Maxwell Garrison Gillis offered me a glimpse of the ancient bond between wolves and humans. And each dog who has followed has helped me to understand this all the more.

Paige played a role in helping me grasp this and aided me in furthering my goal to a deeper understanding.

I only have one photo of Max, and it’s not a good one.

Tomorrow: Chapter 2–Seven Years