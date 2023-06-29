This is part three of the Paige Foster letters, with one more to follow. I’m sharing this series of events because they were like something out of a dream, and some of the happiest days of our shared time. We’d still not met but were very close as we talked on the phone several times a day. Paige and I met over the phone when she responded to my search for a new dog. She was Atticus’s breeder, and there’s much I’d love to share with you, but I’ve always wanted to protect her. You’ll know why in the fourth and final chapter.

Many have asked about Paige through the years. Hopefully, these letters will tell you a little more.