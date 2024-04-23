Yesterday, we met with Dr. Rachael Kleidon at her home and then went for a walk where she could observe Samwise. It is a rare advantage for a vet to see a patient outside the exam room. This morning, Rachael picked up Samwise on her way to the office. Once there, she drew blood, took urine and fecal samples, x-rays, and performed an ultrasound. We’ll have to wait for the blood tests and expect to get them back tomorrow.
The x-rays showed Sam’s hips are in great shape, but he has arthritis in his vertebrae. We are hopeful we will be able to treat the pain and inflammation with Librella vaccinations and anti-inflammatories.
He does have a low-grade fever and some diarrhea, and he’s lost 9 pounds since his last exam in December. Of course, this concerns us. Tomorrow’s results will determine our next steps.
The ultrasound revealed no tumors, and we are grateful for that.
I’ll keep you up-to-date on what we learn. It’s clear we’ve come to the right place. Rachael Kleidon is a thoughtful, empathetic, and thorough veterinarian. We’re lucky to have her in our corner.
