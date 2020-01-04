Tom Ryan, Author

Rainy Day Comforts

Tom Ryan11 hr agoComment 88

I rose early for tea and porridge, and wrote some letters, but Samwise and Emily looked so cozy and warm in bed on this raw and rainy morning, I decided to join them. The soup is gently simmering on the stove (recipe here), and this is what I’m currently reading. What about you? What are your preferred rainy day comforts? What are you reading?

Coming this week—the California chronicles.

