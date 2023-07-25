Good morning from a perfect summery morning in the White Mountains. A question for you—when you travel, are you a stick-by-your-plans person or more of a coddiwompler where you allow the trip to take you where it will?
I am visiting Ireland in late August and shall be traveling with an organized tour group that allows for independent time where one can wander on their own and explore whatever waits around the unknown bend in the road. I like the safety and organization of a tour and traveling with a group (sort of like summer camp for adults) yet I appreciate having time to myself to take the road less traveled.
I am about to find out how I travel! After my road trip was put on hold last winter by my dog’s cancer and my fertility treatments, I’ve just bought a 1999 Roadtrek camper van and I’m leaving this week to drive from New Hampshire to Alaska with my two dogs! My husband will fly out to meet us for a belated honeymoon. We have been so busy getting the van fixed up and ready that I have done zero trip planning, other than vaguely knowing I am going to take the trans-Canada highway to the Alcan. That’s what I love about the van, though, is that I can pull over wherever I want and sleep. So aside from having a timeline of making it to Denali in three weeks for our one and only campground reservation, I will be coddiwompling all the way! And I’m writing about it on my Substack at www.lizexplores.com, inspired by your wonderful letters. 😄
Hi Tom, Thank you for sharing your photos--there are so many beautiful places to see, aren't there? My husband and I enjoy a good roadtrip. We usually stay along the coast--love the ocean! Also, love the freedom and carefree nature of seeing the country from a car. Plus, the added bonus of having our two dogs with us! And, always the chance encounter with someone or something interesting. Like a gas stop in Fresno California on our way to Yosemite where a woman was selling homemade tamales out of a cooler. Best tamales ever!
Good morning from this side of the mountains Tom! I am definitely a “take it where you will” travel type of gal. Almost 30 years ago, a “let’s get in the car and go” led to my forever home today, in the beautiful White Mountains, in a beautiful Village in NH! My view of the Franconia Notch from my home is priceless, all thanks to a road trip. My best friend and I let our souls do the traveling and the rest is history! Thanks for evoking those wonderful memories for me!!
I’m more of a direct trip type of person these days due to physical limitations but I do enjoy a good coddiwomple when the situation presents itself. Thank you for all the joy, beauty and love that you share. It is a sacred gift that I am most thankful for. 💖
Behind the wheel, I am a very spontaneous traveler, both with unexpected detours and jumping in to go with someone else on their adventure. When I see something interesting, I’ll go check it out and not worry about time. Most often the best part of my trips were just going with the wind :-)
The only time I stick to plans is if I have given my son a hiking itinerary. I often hike alone where there is no cell coverage. So, if I tell him I’m going to XYZ TH and what trails to what destinations I’ll be using, and what time to call SAR should he not hear from me, then I never deviate from the plans I’ve shared.
In my younger years I definitely had wanderlust (and fortunately worked for an airline). Asking myself: "what's around the next bend?" Not so much anymore. Now I'm content to be at home with those memories and interact with the wildlife in my backyard!
These pictures posted today are just magnificent!
We travel with our 2 toy schnauzers , so trips are mostly planned around dog friendly lodging, but we do like to take the roads less traveled and see where they lead.
Definitely a wanderer and easily diverted from the original course.
We tend to wander, know where we wish to end up but meander our way there.
Tom all your photos are outstanding but, WOW these photos are fantastic and all worthy of enlargement on a grand scale. Several years ago we have discovered Fracture.com, frameless photos on glass, and think these would be outstanding on this minimalist medium. With our crew of 9 rescue pups we tend to always follow a plan so we don't get opportunities to follow our wanderlust for a true coddiwomple. But, luckily we do get away on trips where we all enjoy the outdoors together. All the best to you Samwise and Emily
One summer I decided to take off by myself in my ancient Jeep. I started from Cambridge landed in Bar Harbor then
crossed over into Canada. I just drove all day long and never felt so alone. I couldn’t decide where to stop so I kept going until finally, exhausted,
I ended up in Toronto which was deserted. Everyone must have left for vacation in the US. It was a very lonely night in a large hotel in an empty city. The next morning I crossed back into the US and I kept driving until I reached Boothbay where I stayed for several days and had a nice time. The next time I went on vacation I had my dogs and a plan and for me a much nicer experience.
When alone, I'm a coddiwomper but I'm married to a Type A, stick to the plan, do not deviate, man. I feel I have missed so much which is why I enjoy your travelogs.
I love to just go where my adventure takes me. You find so many hidden gems that way
No specific plan.....I like to see where the day takes me!
Sometimes we have a solid plan because of a specific place we are going. Other times we just get in the truck and drive.
I am a “by the seat of my pants” traveler. If I fly, those are the plans. Where I am going once I get there, depends on the mood I am in or feel like doing. I take road trips alone and try to plan the trip going through the back roads instead of the noisy, boring freeways. Spontaneous is best for me. Thank you Tom and company, for taking us along on your coddiewomples.
Been a widow and a divorce so now living alone at 75 I have found over the years the joy of flying to see friends and winging it. I’ve done a few cruises over the past 10 years and now I find myself enjoying 10 or 15 day cruises alone to places I’ve never been. I’m not afraid of traveling alone since you end up in a small group anyway, so I feel safe on excursions. I wish to have travel to Europe, but landing in a country that is so unfamiliar that scares me so maybe one day soon, I’ll find a travel group to go with. I’m young, hearted and easy to get along with. I do envy that you are not afraid to do all these trails alone, even though you have your best friends beside you, and now, I also find myself traveling through your eyes.
Vicariously, often through your writings.
In my younger years (mid-20s), my then-husband and I teamed up with another couple, redesigned our Ford van into sleeping areas, storage areas, and seating, and headed across country from the East coast to the West coast with Trip Tix (remember those?) and designated highways, camp sites, etc. Each place we landed, we spoke to locals (mostly at diners), and found that our "plans" were all wrong. We needed to get off the highways and into the towns we would have passed by if not for info from those locals. It made for a wonderful journey. Now that I'm in my 70s and living in Rowley, MA, one town south of Newburyport, MA, I have discovered all the wonderful trails and walkways in that area. With Maudslay Park , nearby Audubon trails , a lovely Rail Trail, and the Parker River Refuge within 5 miles of our house, we can still walk, enjoy the trees, the ocean, and the people without having to travel for miles. I know you lived in Nbpt, as I met you and Atticus years ago at the shop in which I worked, Pawsitively Best Friends, so you know the area and how many parks and recreation areas there are. I've read your books and have been inspired to get out and appreciate nature. I thank you for that. Happy travels with Emily and Samwise.
We have three companions which makes staying in motels difficult...so we purchased a class c motorhome and travel with them. We play it by ear but do stick to set plans on where we want to be at a specific day. The three companions are normally good travelers. But out desert dog rescue didn’t like it at first and still complains initially. Once we’re on the road for a while, she settles in for the long haul. All in all, it’s the best way for us to travel.
We enjoy having a goal (i.e., a nice room reserved for us at the end of the day), but otherwise, we avoid major highways. We love following backroads and stopping if a farm stand or something else catches our eye.
At 74, after having cared for my Dad for 21 years, we are learning all over again how to feel free to just go and enjoy life. I hope we have lots of years left to do just that.
I am a planner by nature, but a coddiwompler by necessity. Travel, just like life, has a lot of "plot twists" and I've learned to go with it. Having a puppy for the last year (now 15 months old) has made significant changes to what we can and can't do. I'm completely happy hanging out with Freddie in nature and skipping the "must see" list. We vacation in an RV and avoid weekends during peak season. Thank you for being open and honest and sharing life as it is.
We usually stay somewhat close to home. Our dogs have always traveled with us. Martha accompanied us to Machias. Even though it was foggy and rainy, we had a good time. An Eagle perched in a tree nearby. Another did Top Gun maneuvers through a clump of birch trees near a Kestrel's nest. The mother Kestrel chased the Eagle across the Machias River away from the nest. A little red squirrel sat in a tree and angrily scolded Martha while she sat on the deck. I got to catch up on my reading.
We try to get to Murrell's Inlet in Oct. after the campground closes. We rent a house with family (cheap in Oct.) and wing it when we get there, no plans but to walk the beach or sit on the decks and watch the sunrise, sunsets and dolphins that swim by.
We’re usually coddiwomplers, even going so far on one day trip as to pick a slip of paper from a hat at most decision points to tell us whether to go left, right, or straight. We ended up in the middle of Nowhere, New Hampshire! (We left from Connecticut.)
This past 40 day trip was planned, having different reservations for almost every night due to already made plans to meet family and friends. It was a lot of fun, but I did miss the spontaneity.
i love reading your travel tales because you fly free. I am a (72 year old) planner big-time. Prepare an agenda after many hours of on-line research and we pretty much stick to that. No surprises that way, of the unexpected unwelcome type, and plenty of positive experiences. But maybe one day I will set out with not a plan in place a-la Tom, Samwise and Emily.
I plan the heck out of the trip, then let it take form organically. I just make sure we hit the biggies, base camp, trailheads, etc, sometimes the plan is even altered by weather or fresh ideas. It really is an adventure going outside your door. You never know who’ll you meet or where you’ll wind up. A lil bit of Tolkienology there. 🏕️
I tend to stick to the plan. Maybe not the greatest way to live, but when I fly, there's no real alternative. By car, more spontaneous. And these photos of yours today are just gorgeous!
I’m probably to rigid
I envy those that don’t have to plan :)
These days, I am more of a planner. Had I the luxury of time, I would like to be more of a coddiwompler or a cross between the two somewhere.
I like to have an outline of destinations but with enough flexibility to enjoy side trips. On a recent visit to Vienna, for instance, Lauren and I decided to take a day trip to Salzburg by train. We loved the city so much we ended up spending the night there so we could do a "Sound of Music" tour.
Ah, Tom. I don't travel. So I travel vicariously through you. I am older, and a widow, but my two dogs and I live in the forest where we have lots of wildlife (and lots of bears!) in the Sierra Nevada mountains. And hiking and loving our own trails is fine for us -- since I can escape 'with' you when I need to wander afar. Onward, Tom!
I use to travel with Sam (my dog), but he just died from cancer earlier this month. I am so heartbroken. He was such a good dog. He loved the beach, so we would also go to beach that was dog friendly, usually Kennebunk, so he could run, and befriend all the dogs on the beach. It's hard to describe what I might do in the future, but I do like to be spontaneous.
Well, Tom - as an elder single I get my kicks traveling with you. And grateful for the opportunity💁♀️
When I travel by car, I like to prepay my lodging because of financial reasons. I always allow for free time. When I travel out of the country, I fly and because of age, I join a travel group. With group travel, free time is allowed to explore on my own or with a traveling partner. One year, I traveled with my 15 year old grandson for six weeks from California to New York and back. Lodging was planned and paid in advance but while booking I allowed plenty of time for exploring between stops. It was a memorable trip. This year I’ve joined a group for a 10 day tour of Scotland with plenty of free time to explore. I’m especially excited to explore several islands off the coast and to see areas where my ancestors once lived.
Just came from our 7th trip to Iceland. It’s a very special place to us. This time we focused on the Southern Coast with the waterfalls and black sand beaches. I book the hotels. I calculate the miles to each location. My husband fills in the adventures each day. We hiked over 68 miles in 8 days!
When I take my long trips to Europe (another one coming up this Fall!) I have a few old favorites that I need to see each time, but mostly I'm a coddiwompler.
When we travel, to get where we’re going, it’s a set plan. Once we get to the destination we kind of have interests in mind, but we’re flexible.
I guess we are more coddiwomplers than planners. When we travel, we don’t really set many plans other than the destination itself. We look into exploring plans after we’ve arrived, but oftentimes we just wake up in the morning and go with whatever interests us that day. Sometimes our original destination becomes our “home base” as we take overnight trips to surrounding areas that have peaked our interest.
I plan but always leave a day or 2 at the end open to the great unplanned
I am a big planner. I spend hours researching areas that we’d like to visit & then plot out our driving trips. I do make reservations for the most part, especially in the higher touristy areas (National Parks etc.) but also like winging it sometimes.
We also do some tours…we’re leaving in 20 days for Scotland…this on a cruise. We’re taking some group tours, but we’re also just going to explore all on our own.
Onward!
A little bit of both. I’ll have a general agenda, but day by day I’ll go where the mood strikes.
Have a plan but let the day decide to take me where it wants. Of course, weather can crimp things, but there are times when I just stay in my hotel room and veg for the day if I've had too much going on for days on end. I mean, I'm paying good money to stay somewhere, so I want to enjoy that, too. The cottage I stayed in earlier this month is on a pretty little brook, so I enjoyed some swimming the first two days after my adventure in getting there and after my first full day there. Did my "stay at home" tourist things but spent one day in the cottage thinking "This would make an excellent tiny home, especially if it had a Murphy bed/sofa combo..." and then the last full day I was there, I went antiquing (LOVE to go antiquing 💖). Of course, anywhere I go, my little Chihuahua guy is welcome, he goes everywhere with me, including work (I own my own business).
Tom, most of my travels start out as a planned destination but usually end as an assorted coddiwomple. As you have your two companions, Samwise and Emily, I have my 2 mini schnauzers, Buoy and Bear and they are a large part of where our adventure leads. Love their decisions in our travels though. Always makes for a forever memory for the 3 of us. They understand "Onward by all means" I believe.
My favorite travels are by Sauntering and Providence has a plethora of sidewalk trails revealing some of the most beautiful architecture, flora and fauna. Not to mention some very challenging hills. And then there’s the Bay, where one can sit, watch the gulls dive for fish and bow your head in gratitude.
I am a semi- coddiwompler in that I sometimes have a specific destination or plan in mind and at other times, I just decide spur of the moment what might appeal to me.
A bit of both. Even when on a planned trip we leave room for exploring. When the agenda is finished, we like the adventure that can be had when on our own!
I had enough agendas while working. I truly love no agenda or deadlines and wander where ever life takes me. I have traveled alone and enjoy those trips the most!
We usually stick to the northeast in travels. Our destination is usually reached by the longest way there. Love to just wander all the backroads of VT, NH and MA.
