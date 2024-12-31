I wish you could hear Charlie’s laughter.

Last night, I asked all of you what you were grateful for in 2024. Your responses were inspiring, uplifting, and utterly human. They ranged from the simplest everyday joys to life-and-death battles. If you’ve not read through the hundreds of responses yet, they will bring a smile to your face and warm even the coldest winter day.

I’m grateful Samwise, Emily, and I met Charlie on the same trail we first encountered him on last February. He’s an amazing fellow with a studying eye married to a light soul. We stopped and chatted for thirty minutes and laughed outrageously for at least five of them.

Charlie is 83 and has just returned from a Christmas celebration in Chicago.

“I’m glad to be home,” he said. “It was a good Christmas, but there was some sadness, too. My sister lives in Ohio, and she had a heart attack. She’s not doing well, and they have her at the Cleveland Clinic.”

That had us talking about Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, the Cleveland Clinic, and Essy’s work reversing heart disease.

Charlie and I discussed food, particularly plants, and their importance for heart health. He is not a vegan, but rarely eats meat and dairy, while loading up on produce.

I have no doubt that Charlie’s heart is strong. We interrupted his 7-mile hike!

The trails here are not anywhere near “White Mountains rugged” by any means. But seven miles is seven miles—and there are enough rocks to require occasional Fred Astaire foot work over some uneven ground. We would all be fortunate to undertake such a hike in our 80s. And Charlie does it several times a week.

I looked back on what I wrote about Charlie last winter, in “The Curious Coyote,” and it mirrors what I felt during our conversation yesterday and throughout the rest of the day.

When moving from Newburyport to the White Mountains, I left behind a chapter in my life where I had several senior male friends. We’d meet for breakfast, lunch, coffee, and often chatted on the phone.

They adopted this young fellow intent on changing the world with my newspaper—at least that corner of it. Our conversations were always lively, and the wisdom was generously shared. And the laughter! Oh, the laughter.

Those Newburyport old-timers went so far as to ride with me overnight while delivering my newspaper because I was reporting on a group of dirty cops. Along with my baseball bat, these spirited senior citizens were my protection!

Yesterday’s unintended reunion with Charlie brought me back to those intense Newburyport years where friendship was a lifeline. I have not laughed as much as I did yesterday morning since the last time we encountered Charlie in February.

Charlie volunteering as a guide at Saguaro National Park last year. He continues this two or three times a week.

There was also a second letter about Charlie in March when we ran into him volunteering at Saguaro National Park. You can read it here.

It’s fitting that last night, one of the many people who wrote about what they are grateful for in 2024 is Betsy Lincicome, the Colorado niece of one of my Newburyport mentors, Doug Cray.

I mentioned Doug in Following Atticus. He was a former New York Times and Time Magazine reporter who covered Kennedy and Johnson in the White House, followed Roger Maris as he chased Babe Ruth’s home run record, and wrote endlessly about golden era jazz greats like Ellington and Armstrong.

When times got tough for me, Doug reminded me, “Hold onto yourself, good man.”

He’d sign letters and notes to me, “Anon.” He was also the fellow who passed on the phrase “Onward, by all means” to me. I’m not sure where he picked it up, but it has now become mine.

Using it, I remember our friendship, those hundreds of get-togethers and phone conversations, and, yes, the joking and laughter.

I miss those years, but spending time with Charlie was like I was back there again. It was that same kind of easy, instant connection.

I am grateful to have run into him as we end 2024. And I am thankful for another year of writing to all of you.

Hearing from the White House

I was unsure what to make of Substack when I first signed up, but it has been an incredible writing medium.

This week, I heard from one of our White House subscribers. No one you’d ever heard of, but you have heard of the person who bought eleven White House staffers gift subscriptions to my Sustack letters two years ago.

They shared with staff the post about how listening has to be an active exercise. How we often fall short. Instead of hearing to understand, our first response frequently begins with “me, my, or I.” When the healthy and honoring words focus on the person we were supposed to be listening to.

The paragraph highlighted and shared around the White House was this: “Someone will tell us something profound, something that matters to them, and it’s so easy to begin our response with I or ME or MY instead of YOU. And just like that, the beauty of the dance is marred; it becomes cheapened.”

Having one of my Substack letters shared around the White House is a darn good holiday gift. As are all of you who read these letters and enjoy the photos and videos. Thank you for being here for another year.

Happy New Year!

Continued Happy Hanukkah as well.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

Samwise & Emily at sunrise among the Palo Verde Trees.