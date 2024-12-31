This trip is hitting differently than the other coddiwomples. I’m feeling particularly blessed. Our meandering three weeks to reach the desert are still with me. So I know they were rich and fragrant.

I also know that Samwise is now nine, and he’s a big guy. He’s still full of it and continues to lead us, but not as much as he used to.

Even Emily, while bubbly, is changing into a gray lady. She is more observant and less pressing.

She did something sweet when we pulled into our Tucson rental the other night. I had all the doors and the trunk open to unload nearly everything from the HMS Beagle. It took me several trips from our cottage to the Beagle and back.

When everything was inside, I looked at Sam and tossled his floppy ears. Then I looked to Emi and—

She was not there. I looked in each room and around the yard, but she was nowhere to be seen. I finally found her sitting in the Beagle.

With me coming and going so many times, she grew determined that I would not drive off without her.