How do you ‘cozy’ during a big storm?

Good morning, friends.
A quick thread with a longer post to come for paying subscribers after a hike through two arches at dawn.
I actually envy my New England friends this weekend. Your potential for a blizzard is the kind of snowstorms we always used to get. How cozy it will be to stay put on Saturday, where one model calls for 3-feet of snow along the coast! Even Cape Cod should get deep blanket. Break out the candles, get the wood stove burning, put on that best sweater.
My question for you: what do you enjoy about being inside during a grand storm?
For me, it's about baking (muffins and cornbread come to mind), making a hearty mushroom stew, staying toasty at the kitchen table with tea and cocoa. Of course, a good novel is a must, maybe a puzzle, and watching old movies (the Thin Man series with Nick and Nora are favorites).
How do you cozy?
We have nearly cloudless skies here in Moab every day, but I am jealous of those who will be snowed in this weekend! I’m serious.
