Pam dunmeyer
Hey Tom this is Pam in Barnstable. The three of you stayed at my Airbnb a couple of years ago and I wanted to offer the apartment to you until your power comes back on. We never lost our power and the internet came back on yesterday morning. Please let me know if you would like to come and get warm. Pam

I don’t know how else to get hold of you so thought I would try through Substack

Liz Medford - lizexplores.com
A friend invited me to join her at a beautiful rental on the coast in Acadia. When I drove there Friday night, this storm was barely on the radar. On Saturday we figured we could ride it out, but by Sunday it was clear we would be better off heading home early. Your reports confirm that was a good choice, though I’m guessing it wasn’t quite as bad in Downeast Maine as on the Cape. Still, I worried about power outages and traveling through the aftermath. There was barely a flake of snow at home in the Whites!

I’m glad you three are hunkered down with all you need, and able to warm up in the car. I bet you thought you were escaping winter by moving south, but it seems you brought it with you! 😉

