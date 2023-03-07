We leave the desert today, and the landscape and colors will drastically change. It’s an excellent time to ask a few questions. Do you have a favorite stop on this year’s Coddiwomple to this point? Does one written letter stand out to you? Have you been inspired to visit one (or more) of the places we’ve been? Have at it—have fun!
Coddiwomple Questions for You
