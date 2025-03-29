We’ve come a long way since December 5, and now we have our most exciting month ahead of us. Following that will be months of stories about our travels. At least a dozen National Park sites are still ahead before we get home.

As announced this morning, we’re off on the first of many changes to our Coddiwomple itinerary. We left Mariposa a day early in an attempt to take advantage of an unplanned stop with the weather cooperating. Fingers crossed that all goes well and the fates allow access. You’ll know whether we were successful by Sunday or Monday.

We’ll be offline for the next two days. However, I wanted to take a quick break from our frenzied day to thank you. Because of you, we’re No. 9 on Substack’s new bestseller list for literature. We writers love our readers!

“When it comes to life, the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude.”

― G.K. Chesterton

*Share the light—and the adventures—with a friend.*

Give a gift subscription