This photo is one of my favorites of the entire trip. It contains multitudes of joy, love, and authenticity.

This is what is called a tease. On the morning the photo was taken, we reclaimed our joy. I have much to tell you about it but that will have to wait. We’ve suddenly become very busy!

This afternoon is where our coddiwomple begins to twist and change. Where we are headed on some of our stops was not planned when the itinerary was set. However, I have to admit, I’ve warmed to new possibilities. Excitement is building. I have butterflies as we chase the magic.

The first change comes tonight, as we leave the Mariposa area a night early.

This is a brief note to let you know you may not hear from us for a couple of days. But when we check in next; if things work out over the next 24 hours, there will be treasures to share with you.