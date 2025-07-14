Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

Priscilla Michaud
1d

Just back from an overnight to Turners Falls Massachusetts to hear/see Judy Collin’s concert at the Shea Theatre. Since my drive home would have been in pitch blackness I stayed across the street from Emily Dickerson’s homestead in a gothic Victorian home, The Amherst Inn in Amherst Ma. The magic happened when Judy Collin’s, now 86, started discussing her new book of poetry. An accomplished pianist, she sang to her piano chords one of her poems from”Sometimes It’s Heaven”. Some of us cried for the beauty she shared with us. Her voice reached soprano levels you can imagine are only heard in Heaven.

So, being bookended by Dickerson and Collin’s was an expected ethereal time for me, and a bookmark in my life. Wish everyone was there.

Hazel
2d

Wow such a variety of context today. Very interesting. Love all the photos and especially the one of Samwise sitting in the car looking like he just owns the world and the world is his to enjoy. Such a thoughtful wise look on his face. Beautiful. Thank you Tom.

