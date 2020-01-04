Tom Ryan, Author

A Stunning Surprise

Tom Ryan

Friends Sonia and Jaime came to visit us from El Paso today. We met for a dawn walk with the Saguaros and I invited them to a lunch of rice and beans (with various fixings), an abundant salad, fresh watermelon, and sumo oranges on the porch. Turns out my lunch offering paled in comparison to what they brought.

When I unwrapped them, I had tears in my eyes. I’m still blown away by this incredible gift and Jaime’s talent. He captured Samwise and Emily perfectly!

Jaime gave me permission to share his website with you all. You can find it by clicking here.

