Good morning from the distant reaches of Cape Cod, where I can say that the word of the day is ‘relief’. The possible blizzard, which was supposed to begin overnight, has brought no new snow. Instead, the storm has drifted out to sea. Our forecast still calls for 2 to 4 inches, but I don’t see it.

I adore the enchantment of snowfall and have never rooted against it (other than when we encounter a storm while road-tripping). Some places are made for heavy snow, while others are not. The Outer Cape is not. Many folks remain stuck from last weekend’s twenty inches.

The sky is dark and brooding, and the winds are whipping with gusts up to 50 mph. I have been warned about the dangers of a power outage out here, but locals tell me they cannot remember the last one. Now, I may have gone and jinxed us.

Samwise and Emily are in their senior years and expert at hunkering down on wild-weather days. The cottage has three grand windows low to the floor, and from the bed, they can look out at the bi…