Thank you.

Four years ago today, I switched from a purely free Substack site.

I chose June 6, 2020, as a transition day, that first year, for a reason. My late father, Jack Ryan, was born this week in 1920.

Can’t help but think of Dad during the anniversary of D-Day.

Jack dreamed of being a writer and would have quietly cheered me on. Unfortunately, Dad passed away before Following Atticus was published. If there is an afterlife, I think he’d be as proud as can be in it and Will’s Red Coat. When Following Atticus made the New York Times bestseller list, he would have undoubtedly done backflips behind the pearly gates!

I didn’t know what to expect that first day four years ago, but within minutes, I wept at the number of readers who stepped forward to pay. Because today is a renewal date for a good number of you, it continues to be the busiest day of the year here.

I understand you have many options and limited dollars, so I am even more blessed to see the renewal rates. Strange as it may seem, the highest renewal percentages are for Founding Members. (I guess they like those framed photos and the occasional additional letter. No matter the reason, I am beyond appreciative of the outstanding support.)

I stepped away from more than 200,000 Facebook followers to better connect with my readers. Your response has been heartening for a man who loves words.

Each year, my subscription list grows at a staggering rate, and I remain humbled and grateful. So far in 2024, paid readership is up close to 40 percent over last year!

We’ve come a long way from the days when Atticus and I scaled several rounds of the 4,000-footers of the White Mountains in winter.

Four years in, there is still more than enough to write about, be it Samwise and Emily, our hiking, my recovery from heart and kidney failure, our annual epic cross-country trips, my recipes, books, and even something as simple as our backyard nature (especially the bears!) here in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. These are not just stories but parts of our lives that I share with you.

I would write no matter what, but to have this many readers is a gift I’ll never fail to appreciate.

These letters reach every state, several countries, the homes of some of my favorite authors and poets, many of whom are my heroes, notable celebrities—including musicians, actresses, actors who enjoy good writing, offices of governors and United States Senators, and even the White House.

Crazy, right?

I never expected to reach this level and I have all of you to thank for it. Whether you read my stories for free or pay, your support is invaluable. I appreciate every one of you.

Emily at Devil'‘s Tower.

The success has allowed me to run occasional sales to raise money for animal rescue organizations, and the donations reach into the thousands. Not only do I get to do what I love, but I can also use it to give back to the causes I believe in.

Later today, my paying readers will receive an additional letter.

Onward, by all means!

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

A majestic bison in Badlands National Park.

