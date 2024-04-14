We only entered Gardiner, Montana, fifteen minutes ago, and on our way to our inn, Samwise perked right up at this one-minute communion. He may not be up to hiking, but he’s ready for some interaction with the wild locals.

We have all missed our hikes, so having five days in Bison Country will cheer the three of us immensely.

We tend to take our slices of heaven no matter how they are served.

Much more to come, of course, but I hope this preview glimpse makes you smile.

We’re headed into Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley now and will stay until dusk..