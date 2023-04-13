Yellowstone, Here We Come*

After we squeeze in our morning miles, we are on the road today and expect snow. We’re heading southeast to Gardiner, Montana, the winter gateway to Yellowstone National Park. We’ve found incredible lodging five minutes from the park. The place is affordable (thank you, off-season), and will welcome Samwise and Emily at a fair additional rate.

You may remember that Yellowstone was not in our original plans due to a flood that destroyed the two roads we hope to take on this visit. Most of the park is closed to car traffic, but the Lamar Valley has reopened due to new road construction. This is our nation’s prime wildlife area, often called the American Serengeti. Last year, we watched bison, elk, and grizzlies and even shared a quiet road with a stunning black wolf.