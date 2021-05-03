Yellowstone Divinity

With several roads still closed due to snow in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, we had to take a long way around on Saturday from Jackson, Wyoming. Entering through West Yellowstone in Idaho, we encountered several bison, more than a few elk, and a lone pronghorn.

That night, we stayed in a hotel in Gardner, Montana, in a room overlooking the rushing Yellowstone River and the northern entrance to the park. The gateway community is known for its wandering elk, and we saw plenty, including when we went for a walk outside our hotel. Samwise was the first to note two had moseyed on down to the parking lot. Since both Sam and Emi were off-leash, I was grateful for their restraint and kindness.

We would have stayed and sat with the elk for hours on end if it were not for violent gusts of wind and pelting rains arriving just before sunset. Gloomy showers lingered during a dawn visit to Yellowstone's Lamar Valley. While it wasn't an ideal photo day, I had an extraordinary Yellowstone moment that that bordered on the religious.

It was cold, raw, and wet. We were close to the eastern entrance, and were the lone vehicle stuck in a bison traffic jam. Windows down, heat turned high in Clarence, we all marveled at the parade of power and grace engulfing us. Samwise and Emily were quiet but enthralled—and so was I!

As the tide of bison ebbed and finally passed from one side of the road to the other, we prepared to drive on. Then came a straggler—a young mother with her newborn calf. It was evident that this little one was but hours old, and I was overtaken by the closeness of mother and child. At that moment, everything else in my world disappeared.

I don't talk about my choice to be a vegan very much. It's simply a decision I made when I realized I value all life (save for ticks and mosquitoes!) while respecting all animals and not just those we live with. I see animals as equals, not lesser beings, and have grown fond of using the Scottish poet Robert Burns’ term for other species, “fellow mortals.”

Watching these two stirred all of that within me, and I watched in a trance until they moved beyond the herd and disappeared. The tenderness, innocence, vulnerability, and love between the two is the most powerful thing I have experienced on this trip.

This had me thinking about how mother dairy cows cry out with great bellows of heartbroken sorrow when their calves are stolen from them immediately after birth so we humans can have milk, cream for coffee, cheese—glorious cheese!, and ice cream.

I have heard their heart-rending cries in the past, and they shattered me, but even they were nothing compared to witnessing the bond in Yellowstone, seeing how the baby stayed so close, no matter what. More than seeing them, I felt them.

Life is a glorious gift—and not just for those of us who walk on two feet.

I am at that road-weary stage of a marathon expedition when the call of being home is more powerful than the desire to continue on the road. Seriously, I’m exhausted after five months of being on the go. Yet, two minutes witnessing that mother and her newborn dwarfed the Grand Canyon, Redwoods, Sequoias, and the mighty and vast Pacific.

Their intimacy had me longing to get out and follow them over the faded green hills. I longed to have what they do, to be part of their magic.

And yet there was a poignancy in not being able to. The most moving stories haunt us, leaving us yearning for more.

Emily was sitting in the front seat next to me, and I did not realize I was crying until she began to lick the tears from my cheek.

In Travels with Charley, Steinbeck and Charley made a brief visit to Yellowstone but had to leave the park quickly. The ordinarily mellow standard-poodle became so agitated by the sight of bears that it shocked Steinbeck and he turned Rocinante around and left soon after entering.

"I wonder why we think the thoughts and emotions of animals are simple." ~ John Steinbeck

After wrestling with coming to terms with his co-pilot's response, the author later wrote, "I wonder why we think the thoughts and emotions of animals are simple."

There was nothing simple about those two reverential minutes between mother and calf. I was blessed to bear witness in the purest Sunday morning divinity I have ever known.

There was much to think about as we doubled back due to more closed roads and drove through the rain for seven more hours before landing in eastern Wyoming.

We arrived dog-tired and immediately fell into a drunken late afternoon nap. But how nice it was to get a glimpse of blue skies before threatening clouds returned at sunset.

We stayed in a cabin in Sundance, a town made famous by a fellow named Harry Alonzo Longabaugh. He spent 18 months in the jail here in the late 1800s after stealing a gun, horse, and saddle from a local cowboy. That's how Harry became known as the Sundance Kid, who later joined up with Butch Cassidy.

The town's name is derived from the Lakota term Owíwaŋyaŋg Wačhí. It translates to Sun-Watching Dance.

Sundance is located in the western reaches of the Black Hills, an easy ride east to South Dakota and north to Devils Tower. Devils Tower is why we’re here. More on that tomorrow—weather permitting.

