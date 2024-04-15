On a perfect 75-degree afternoon, we drove into Yellowstone National Park through its only open entrance. Soon, the park will be a busy place, but at this time of year, when snows have yet to be cleared from most roads, we enjoyed a quiet three hours traveling from Mammoth Hot Spring across to the Lamar Valley.

While it is the only stretch of road open, that suits us just fine since this is the “American Serengeti” and the best wildlife viewing in the United States.

During our previous visits, we’ve seen moose, elk, pronghorn, coyote, wolves, black bears, grizzlies, and, of course, herds of prehistoric bison. Yesterday, we encountered countless elk, bison, and pronghorn. They were out enjoying the gorgeous spring weather as much as we were.