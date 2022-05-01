A curious female stops to consider me.

It is my opinion that wild animals are easier to be around than people. Generally speaking, our wild brethren are not as complicated as we are. They seek food, protect their young and territory, and would rather be left alone. Other than that, Wilds are, for the most part, like you and me. They appreciate cool water on a hot day, shelter from the storm. They play, watch, and meander. Goodness knows they think and, I would imagine, contemplate—all of this without the dysfunctions of modern society.

Yesterday, we arrived in Yellowstone via the west entrance. We poked along the road, often stopping to watch bison herds. Luckily, and for the first time in four visits, we saw a grizzly. Such power and bulk, even this early in spring when he is undoubtedly still hungry. Outstanding luck also brought us to a sighting of a pack of wolves in the distance—another first.

These are some of the few times I regret not having a camera with a powerful telephoto lens. My iPhone did not do justice to either of these experiences.

But just a few miles down the road, we were the recipients of a fantastic experience.

We watched two dozen bison slowly making their way toward the road. They were at least 100 yards away. At this time, we were the only vehicle there.

The windows were down, and Samwise and Emily sat peaceably with chins resting as the bison eased and grazed our way.

They drew closer, and I stepped out of Clarence to take photos of Sam and Emi watching the approach. Cars began pulling over.

I took a few shots as a couple of younger bison approached Emily’s window. She raised her head and ears to full attention yet remained calm and silent.

Oh, how I treasure the way Sam and Emi have embraced being gentle toward all Wilds.

I continued to stand outside, looking through the open backseat window at the scene playing out before me.

Out of nowhere, I heard a snuffle.

There, to my right, stood an inquisitive female. She had walked behind Clarence and was watching me.

“Hello,” I said.

She was at ease, not pulling away, not showing signs of aggression.

It has been my experience that trouble occurs when we approach Wilds, but not so much when they approach us.

We held eye contact for a full minute before she looked both ways and crossed the road.

By now, the crowd was building, and so we drove off.

You can imagine that, while car-bound, how Samwise and Emily are thrilled with these experiences.

In a smaller, less crowded National Parks, I would have taken them out of Clarence when the bison were still a ways off. I’ve done this a handful of times, and we sit against Clarence.

This allows the bison to see all three of us and steer clear if they choose. But on three occasions (Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Wind Cave National Park, and Badlands National Park), the herd formed a half-moon around us, as curious about three quiet observers as we were of them.

On the trip to Badlands National Park, it was before Emily was with us. A bull bison, the alpha of the group, stepped forward to within feet of us, his nostrils flared, tongue tasting the air for our scent.

Bison give warning signs when they are upset and about to charge. Most notably, their tails stand straight out. But as long as the tail is swishing back and forth, all is typically well.

On that day, when the bull and his tribe could have easily avoided us and paid us no attention, he came within feet, tail swaying slowly. He came so close he and Samwise touched noses.

Yes, bison and elk are mighty and could do a number on any of us, but not if they aren’t given a reason.

The same mostly goes for mountain lions, black bears, and rattlesnakes. They’d rather have little to do with us. More often than not, they watch us while we never even know they are close.

That said, I have no desire to be near grizzlies or wolves unless we are in Clarence.

On Blue Mountain—six miles with Ponderosa Pine trees!

The day began with a six-mile hike up Missoula’s Blue Mountain. It was a return to good health after my Wednesday struggles on the trails on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge. You can see from the graphs below how my heart rate responded on each hike with similar elevation gains.

Heart rate during Wednesday’s hike.

Yesterday, I was back to normal.

It ended in Gardiner, Montana, across the Yellowstone River from the park, where elk grazed on the grass outside our hotel room and slept under the trees by Clarence.

But before we left the park, we had another experience. In a grove of trees by the high-flowing Yellowstone, several bison were eating and scratching their backs. When I pulled over to take a photo, I got out and walked thirty yards upstream for a better angle.

There I encountered a large Canada goose. His partner was on a rock at the river's edge below us. I eased toward him, not wanting to disturb his dinner. He did not seem to mind, and we shared the same patch of grass for ten minutes.

A photographer cautiously climbed up the bank but gave a wary look at the goose and a strange look at me.

“He’s letting you stand there?”

“Doesn’t seem to mind,” I said.

“Bastard chased me to the other side of the road,” he said.

I can’t say why the goose acted one way toward him, but another with me. I did not think I would be able to get close to him, but I saw his partner below, and I wanted a photo of both of them.

So I asked, “Do you mind if I take your photo?”

“Do you mind if I take your photo?”

I don’t believe for a second that the proud fellow understood a word, but perhaps he understood the approach.

Who knows?

Chalk up yesterday as one of the highlights of our trip.

The original plan was to stay here for one night, but when the playoff schedule came out, I did not want to be driving when the Celtics played the Bucks. So we are here for a second night. And it’s a good thing since it is raining this morning and Monday will surely be quieter in the park, and sunny, too.

Thank you for reading, and welcome to a week in Bison Country!