A noon hour stop yesterday.

Our road trip rattles along, and we have arrived at our next destination. Before I touch on the here and now, though, there’s at least one more Monterey song to sing.

After a week in Pacific Grove, I awakened with what is now a familiar sadness at the closing of a stay on the peninsula. This is our third trip encountering Robert John (The Lapidarist—click here), and it is always difficult to say goodbye. Call it a soul friendship, if you will, but something is tears within me with each parting.

On Sunday, while we walked on the beach, we talked as we always do, of matters of the heart, of family bonded by something other than and more vital than blood, of the trials and blessings of daily life and changes along the way. We spoke of Cannery Row before it became a tourist attraction. He told me about Drew Murphy, his best friend, who was leaving the area this week to hike in Europe, and of the jade piece, he made for him as a gift.

“You’d like Drew. I’ve known him since the 70s. He was the best man at my wedding. Maybe one day you two will meet.”

We hugged goodbye when I told him, “We probably won’t see you tomorrow morning. Before we hit the road, there’s a hike in the hills I’ve been meaning to take among the Redwoods.”

Yesterday, I woke up thinking about passing up that hike and surprising him on the beach. He sent a text as we hopped into Clarence at sunrise. Among other things, he wrote, “Really good seeing you and look forward to our next meeting sometime in the future. Take care, my brother. Adios.”

Here’s my secret, if it weren’t for Robert, I wouldn’t have walked Carmel Beach this trip. It’s a lovely setting, but I prefer the ease and friendliness of the people of Morro Bay over the Pebble Beach crowd. As an empath, I pick up on the feelings of crowds, of the tone of a place.

I longed for a morning in the hills of Carmel Valley, but there was this pull to see Robert one more time.

At the turn for the beach, I drove straight with a sigh. With a heaviness, I said a prayer of thanks for my friend, and we headed to the hills.

At the last moment, I made another decision—to bypass our planned hike and return to a favorite route.

It was a glorious morning, with all blue sky and birdsong. I longed for light and not the shadows of the Redwoods. The three of us climbed with ease in the cool air along the numerous switchbacks and under oaks draped in elegant lace lichen.

I brought a collapsable water dish, for, at the top of this hike, there is a water fountain. The three of us sat in that open meadow drinking to health, happiness, and the gifts of the hour and of the past week. I said some prayers. Emily and Samwise’s scanned our surroundings and the flight of birds and bees.

Then came what would be a third fateful decision. Instead of heading down the regular route, I decided to walk along the verdant ridge and spend more time with the soaring red-tailed hawks while we bathed in the sunshine.

A half-mile on, we encountered the only hiker we’d meet. He was a friendly sort and was at ease with Samwise and Emily. We chatted for twenty minutes about hiking, travel, and the area.

He told me he had lived next door to Steinbeck’s sister when she was old and gray and often helped her out. The talk turned to Travels with Charlie and how he made up much of the book and my travels with Sam and Emi.

“I choose places, plan the entire trip, really, around places they can walk without a leash.”

“Have you been to Carmel Beach yet?”

“We have. But I am not a fan.” Then I told him of my three trips to the area. “The only reason we stopped at the beach this trip was because of this.”

I reached for the blue jade hanging around my neck and told him about the incredible kindness of Robert John.

His eyes brightened and he exclaimed, “He’s my best friend! And he made a piece for me this week, too!”

According to the 2016 census, 435,232 people live in Monterey County. An estimated 4.6 million visitors come to the area each year. So what are the chances the only hiker we’d meet, a fellow we’d stop and fall into a dance of the most delightful measure, would be none other than Drew Murphy, Robert’s dear friend?

Synchronicity in the form of Drew Murphy.

Oh, how I love the magic of this trip. Each time we travel, it gets better. I am more open to experience, to friendships made along the way, grace, and the miracles of life.

Since we left New England in January, my body has been healing, and so has my heart—from scars I’d grown used to. I’ve encountered old friends, made new ones, made love for the first time since a paralyzing experience a few years back with a woman suffering from histrionic personality disorder (a form of narcissism that is akin to entrusting your heart to a blender), and experienced a lifetime of natural wonders with Sam and Emi.

It’s been like reading a book, and each chapter, hell, each page, is a joy! If I we weren’t so busy appreciating the moments, I’d say, “What’s next!”

My God, I love this trip!

Drew told me he enjoyed reading Following Atticus and wondered if another book was on the way.

“Yes, and Robert is in it!”

Of course, I called Robert before we drove away.

“In my heart, I wanted you and Drew to meet! So glad it happened,” he said. “Sky and I are home. Melanie had to work, but why don’t you stop by the house before heading out?”

Alas, and I write this with the same ache I felt when telling Robert, “We have plans to meet up with other friends in a few hours up the road. I fear we are already late.

The miles come and go, we walk beaches, climb hills and mountains, cross deserts, and throughout it all, it’s like Joseph Campbell, once himself a character of Cannery Row, said to Bill Moyers back in the 1980s PBS program, The Power of Myth.

Moyers: “What is the meaning of life?”

Campbell: “People say that what we’re all seeking is a meaning for life. I don’t think that’s what we’re really seeking. I think that what we’re seeking is an experience of being alive, so that our life experiences on the purely physical plane will have resonances with our own innermost being and reality, so that we actually feel the rapture of being alive.”

And just wait until you find out what happened to us yesterday afternoon!

As I close this, we’re off to hike the loop I’ve been looking forward to for the past year.

Onward, by all means.

