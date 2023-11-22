We are twice-blessed today. We woke up to snow, walked through drifts as deep as six inches in the meadows, and half of that where the trees are the thickest and form shadowy tunnels. It was a glorious outing, and my lungs worked as I trudged happily along.

I understand it is the day before Thanksgiving (our second blessing), but it feels more like Christmas. What is it about the first heavy snow of the season that transforms a 62-year-old into a 6-year-old?

Whatever it is, it's pure magic wrapped in bows of sparkling wonder, innocence, and joy.

It may have been slow going, but two hours in the forest was the stuff of enchantment. Samwise and Emily were as happy as you'd wish them to be for the first snow and were not bothered by the cold. Then again, it's not all that cold here. It's not what we New Englanders think of as cold, anyway.

We were out so early we returned home in time to bake two pies (an apple and a mixed berry) and an apple crisp for Carrie, Sarah, and the gang at Dutch Bloemen Winkel and have it to them (with a pint of vanilla ice cream for a topping), soon after they opened at 10 am.

Our house smells of baking right now, of apples, cinnamon, maple syrup, and pine boughs. Our first wreath hangs above our bed. Tomorrow, we'll grab two more from Joan at Mountain View Farm. In other words, our house smells like a home.

I don't remember much about my mother; I was so young when she died that Christmas week long ago that I have a difficult time picturing what she looked like. But I remember how it felt to be alone with her when my older siblings were in school, and she and I baked. I have no doubt that's why I feel such comfort in muffins, loaves, and cakes.

Oh, and even better than baking with my mother, I did it when the snow fell and holidays grew near!

Samwise and Emily are now snoring loud enough that I can hear them over the Christmas carols. It's good to see them blissfully spent.

They are rugged and sturdy, but how they love to be toweled off after a couple of hours in the heavy snow. Once they settled down, I draped a couple of Will's old blankets over them. Now, they are snug in ways you and I can only imagine.

We never know what weather we'll get out West, but we don't expect much snow. Not like this, anyway. And not bedazzled with the grace of being the first of the season. So we relish this, even as it becomes a sloppy mix with flakes fat and full and dripping wet.

We're inside for the day, but tonight, we'll emerge from our cozy cave, pass through the wardrobe, and enter Narnia again. I'll let you imagine how it will be walking through the tree tunnels, especially in the grouse grove, and by snow-laden conifers.

Our night treks of late have been the best we've ever taken. The ground is frozen solid, and the bare trees are silvery and wraithlike by my headlamp's beam. The absolute quiet is breathtaking.

After a summer of little consistency, we're putting in a combined 10 daily miles, allowing my arms, legs, lungs, and heart to fall into that complete synchronicity. We feel as if we're floating when we reach the right beat of steps, arm swings, and consistent and controlled breathing.

After all, we are in training for our winter adventures and peaking at just the right time.

I see only where I'm looking at night, narrowing my focus to almost a Zen-like exercise. The beam of my headlamp cuts through the darkness. Samwise and Emily will occasionally leave the path, venture into the black night, and investigate a smell or sound. But I'll soon hear their canter as they trot to catch up.

Tonight, that sound will be different. There will be the crunch of the snow under paw and foot, and we won't move as quickly, but it will be dreamy and fantastic—in an otherworldly way.

Today, we are blessed by the gifts of snow, being together, not wanting more than we have, and a list of souls we are thankful for being in our lives.

May you find and celebrate whatever you are thankful for this holiday weekend.

Thank you for being here.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

PS: Help spread the word to new readers. This post is for full subscribers only but will be unlocked so you can share it with friends and family directly or through social media.

