We are now two-thirds of the way through this fantastic winter. Most of the snow from the big storm three weeks ago still sits heavily on the ground. Although we love the experience of being on the Outer Cape in this divine aloneness, and the solitude is magnified by the extremely cold weather, we miss taking long strides on firm earth.

We’ve not been to the forest since the day before that big storm, when we encountered the fox vixen and shared the communion of apricity with her. I continue to daydream about her luxurious coat and gemstone eyes, her delicate legs and black socks. Currently, I imagine her snuggled in a tight ball with her babies in their den. How cozy that must feel for them.

Among the blessings of the remaining snow in our yard are all the animal tracks. There are coyotes, rabbits, squirrels, and crows. I’ve taken to placing peanuts, shell and all, around the yard, and the corvids make such a racket from the treetops when we…