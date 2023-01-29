Willie from Toomsuba

After walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on the road to our hotel in Meridian, Mississippi, the gas tank was nearly empty. We pulled into a Shell station where I noticed a tired fellow park his rumbling and dented Pontiac Grand Am a few pumps away. He shuffled into the gas station with money in his fist.

After filling up, I saw he had only pumped $8 worth of gas.

"Your car isn't very thirsty?"

"Huh?"

"Eight dollars is not a lot of gas these days."

"You tellin’ me. But it's all I got."

I used my debit card, took the nozzle, and handed it to the man.

"My treat, sir."

"Well, Happy New Year!" he said, with a smile spreading across his face, revealing beautiful teeth.

His name was Willie. I shook his hand and said, "My name's Tom."

"Hey, Willie, you mind if I ask how old you are?"

"Go ahead and guess? People always ask me, and they never guess I'm 73! So what's you say?"

"I say you don't look 73."

He laughed with astonishment. "You the first person who ever guess right."

I told him we were on a road trip and we were from New Hampshire.

"Where’s that?"

"Above New York City."

"Where you going?"

"Eventually? California."

"Think you'll get there by tomorrow."

"No, we're going to take our time. Enjoy ourselves. You ever taken a road trip?"

"Nah, always working."

"You still work, Willie?"

"Got to. Do this and that. It keeps me young. You evah see someone 73 look this young?"

Never!"

"Happy New Year!" He rejoiced before asking, "You know where you are?"

"Somewhere in Mississippi."

"You in Toomsuba. I was born here. Never left. All this used to look different," he said with a sweep of his hand. Used to be fields as far as the eye could see. My daddy picked cotton in those fields. Those were simpler times. Better times. Not all change is good, ya know?"



(Gosh, I’d pay good money for you to hear this man’s gorgeous voice and honey-thick Mississippi accent. Especially the way “Toomsula” dripped from his lips.)

“Well, Happy New Year!”

I asked Willie if there was a good place to eat nearby.

"There's a Burger King on the other side of the highway. It's good."

"You eat there?"

"When I can afford it."

"Let's go get some dinner then. My treat."

"You serious?" Again, those teeth were grinning at me.

"You'd be doing me a favor. You are the only person I know in Toomsuba, Willie."

"Well, Happy New Year! Let's go."

At the counter, I told him to order whatever he wanted. He ordered the least expensive combo meal.

"I'll take the same," I told the girl.

We both ordered to go because Willie had places to be. I filled my cup with water and ice, slipped a twenty in my Burger King bag, and outside, I handed him my bag.

"What you doin'?"

"Giving you lunch for tomorrow."

"Heck! Happy New Year!"

"Willie, anyone ever tell you that you look like Sydney Poitier?"

"All the time! All the time!"

And with that, Willie from Toomsuba opened the door to his beat-up car with a rusty creak. As he left, he smiled and waved, and looked like the wealthiest man I'd ever met.

I read Steinbeck's Travels with Charley: In Search of America years ago and listen to parts of it every trip. I do this even though it's been proven that most of it was fiction, besides his descriptions of his rig, Rocinante; his wife's poodle, Charley; and the landscape. He made up many of the places they slept and the people they met.

Even his son admitted that Steinbeck was too much of an introvert to ever entertain the people he invented.

Additionally, Steinbeck and Charley rarely slept in the camper. His wife joined him often, staying in luxury hotels whenever possible. That never made it into the book.

Travel cross-country with dogs, and people almost always compare you to Steinbeck. And like Stsinbeck, I can be introverted; however, I am not shy. Even as a solitary who can't recall the last time I was lonely, I enjoy talking to folks on our travels.

Part of the joy of road-tripping is the people met along the way. Because in that fleeting interaction, more honesty is shared than with people we've known for years. There’s safety in opening up to a passing stranger. Besides, folks love to talk about themselves. All you have to do is ask.

And people are fascinated by road trips. In Travels with Charley, people would ask Steinbeck where he was going back in 1960, and he'd tell them, Everywhere! They were universally envious, singing the same chorus I've grown used to, "Wish I could just up and go somewhere like that."

I particularly enjoyed driving across the Deep South a couple of weeks ago. The people are so foreign to me. Willie is one of the only Black men I've met in the South who did not call me "Sir." And I've noticed in the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana that Black men always hold the door for me. When I do it for them, they don't know how to react.

I've also noticed the smiles you get when introducing yourself to Black men in the South when you extend your hand to shake. Especially in the most rural parts.

The first "Sir" I heard on this trip was in Washington, DC. Samwise, Emily, and I were finishing our nocturnal wanderings and had our audience with Abraham Lincoln. We encountered a man at a crosswalk a few blocks from our hotel.

He was bundled up against the cold, carrying a briefcase, and seemed surprised when I said, "Good morning."

(An aside: I am Forest Gump when walking in a city. I say hello to everyone. White, black, brown, or yellow, man or woman, this surprises people. They often smile like it's the first one they've enjoyed in days.)

Eric is a graduate of Howard University, the first of his family in generations to go to college. He's also a longtime employee of the State Department.

We chatted for three blocks as he walked to work, and when I offered him my hand, his smile, like Willie's, was more of a beam.

His grasp was firm but joyous. It was as if he had been seen.

Other than college, when I was a student athletic trainer at Iowa and Kentucky and had numerous black friends on the teams, I've lived in lily-white towns. Yet, even I am stunned by the racial divide that is still palpable in parts of our country. It just shows my utter ignorance.

Not once did I offer to shake hands with a man because of his skin color on this trip. I'm kind of color-blind. But the reaction of Black southern men was noticeable.

On our last trip across the South, on a back-country road dotted with more Confederate flags than American flags, we pulled into the most country bumpkin gas station/quickie mart I'd ever seen. It was a hoot. I needed water and a bag of ice and picked up a packet of crackers for Samwise (Emily was not with us yet.)

An old Black woman was the only other customer in the store, carrying a basket of things like milk, eggs, and bread.

She was ahead of me, but the older white man behind the counter, the owner, I guessed, told her to wait.

"I'll take you first," he said to me.

"That's okay. She was here first."

The woman looked down at her feet.

"She knows she can wait," the owner said.

I deferred. But neither the White man nor the Black woman budged. He was defiant in his stare.

Finally, I put my things on the counter.

"That all?" he asked.

"I need a couple more things," and reached for the woman's plastic handbasket. She resisted until I smiled and said, "Please, ma'am. I insist." She relinquished her grasp but never looked at the man behind the counter.

At first, he did not know what to do. So, he glared at me.

"You ain't from around here, are ya?"

"Just passing through."

The only thing that made that fellow more upset, judging by the look of disgust on his face, was when I opened the door for the Black woman.

I know we've come a long way, but lordy, we have a thousand more miles to go. It saddens me.

We've encountered several worthy characters since leaving New Hampshire, and I'll write about them in the coming months. Some will be long, like this letter, while others will be brief.

The eyes I've looked into and the shared conversations are as memorable as the landscapes we've walked. I'll remember Willie from Toomsuba as much as this week's snow at the Grand Canyon. I hope you enjoy reading these vignettes as much as I do remembering them.

Emily & Samwise, on the plateau we walk most afternoons in Moab.

January Photo Winner

We are back to giving away monthly framed and matted photos. Congratulations to longtime subscriber Susanne Veal. She’s receiving this print of Samwise & Emily at dawn in White Sands National Park.

Winners are randomly chosen from those who “like” a post by clicking the little heart and filling it in. In February, two prints will be given away.

