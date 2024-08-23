Dear Will, who was once lost but found a home.

“It is no bad thing to celebrate a simple life.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien



”Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” ~ Emerson

I’m sending this out as an appetizer and an announcement. I’ll have a long letter for you* later today, picking up where we left off. It includes our hunt for the grave of Thomas Starr King, a great preacher and White Mountain author. Another post this weekend will answer some of your questions.

You probably know that Samwise and Emily are shelter souls from Texas. They were preceded by Max, who was not from a shelter but was adopted when unwanted in old age, Atticus, who came as a puppy from a remarkable breeder, and Will, who was without hope and limping blindly through his last days after being deposited in a kill shelter. Who could have guessed that Will would thrive during his years with Atticus and me?

Samwise in the kill shelter with time running out (left), two weeks after he arrived in Jackson (right), and on our first road trip at the Golden Gate Bridge.

These are the reasons we raise funds for animals in need, sometimes through our calendar sales (coming soon!) and consistently through our subscription sales. We give back because we are all wealthy beyond imagination. I am grateful for my quiet life with these remarkable individuals, and I also like to think they are happy. How cool that Samwise and Emily are at ease whether we are at home, staring into the Grand Canyon, driving 20,000 miles in a winter/spring adventure, or gazing at bison found along the trail.

Clockwise from left: Emily is on her first car ride with us at the Grand Canyon, posing in front of Ship Rock in Navajo Nation, and her first week home while napping with Samwise.

Many of you know we are planning our next odyssey, and it now looks like it may be one of our longer sojourns. I’m most excited about one state we’ve never visited during one of our cross-country road trips and the National Park drawing us near. I won’t announce the state or the National Park here, but I’ve devised a fun idea. I enjoy getting creative with our fundraising efforts.

This weekend, all annual subscriptions are 15% off. Half the proceeds will go toward an animal rescue in the yet-to-be-announced state. Here’s the fun part: if you take advantage of this sale by purchasing a subscription for yourself or a gift for another, you’re in for a surprise. Each purchaser receives a handwritten card from me, and inside the card, I’ll let you know the secret state and National Park—along with our itinerary for the first two weeks on the road.

I have two boxes of these delightful Rober Bissell bear cards, and if need be, I have many other beautiful cards to write to anyone who participates in this fundraiser.



I add so many wild blueberries to my waffles that I’ve begun eating breakfast from a pasta dish. Does anyone else also love grated lemon peel on their pancakes and waffles?

It’s a glorious late August day. We’re off to hike and then home so I can write, and Emily and Samwise will nap. A freshness in the air tells us we’ve finally turned the corner. It’s grand to fill our lungs with it now that we are finally free from the humidity.

Thanks for being here, y’all.

Onward, by all means.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

*Posts sent today and this weekend are for paying subscribers only.

Random Photo from Our Archive

Thorne Pond, Bartlett, New Hampshire, in October.