Wildflower Will’s Garden

It’s been ten years since we first met, and dear Will still makes me smile, and, of course, he continues to bring tears. But only those warmed by the heart.

His was an unlikely story, and I was honored to be a part of it.

William came to us at fifteen when he was deaf and mostly blind. The couple he'd originally lived with grew too old and feeble to take care of themselves, never mind William. So he was kept in a crate that stiffened his hips. Eventually, he was left at a kill shelter. Ultimately, when no one stepped forward, Atticus and I did.

We brought him home to give him a place to die with dignity.

That would happen, but not as soon as was expected. Then again, nothing with Will turned out as expected.

When he arrived, William was angry and lashed out at me constantly. My hands will forever bear the scars of his teeth. It wasn't long before he was stricken, and I feared that would be his end. But William rose from the dead and decided to live again. That's when I changed his name to Will.

In those first months, Will wanted nothing to do with Atticus or me. But he could not make it up or down the stairs, and he was constantly falling in his piss and feces and needing help. I was bit often during many a 2 am emergency bath. He hated me, and I pretty much felt the same about him. What made me stick with him was a promise I made that first day. For better or worse, we'd be by his side until the end.

Two things happened which helped turn Will around. I noticed that when we were in the backyard that summer, he'd collapse his aching body by the nearest wildflower so he could smell it. I began bringing the flowers inside for him.

When Will lasted beyond those first few weeks, I was confident he would not make it until the fall. But when he did, and all the flowers were gone, I bought them at our local florist and placed them in vases on the floor around our home.

Then came the music.

One day, when Atticus and I were out walking, we left Will behind. I left music playing, and one of the portable speakers was on top of the coffee table. When we returned, Will had crawled over to the table (he still was not moving well), and while he could not hear the music, his ear was pressed against the table's leg to feel the vibrations.

Soon after, several small speakers found spots next to those vases on the floor.

There was one last turning point. That October, I bought the Will wagon, a variation of a jogging stroller. One Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I struggled mightily and brought old Will to the top of Pine Mountain. Once there, he did the most remarkable thing.

I cradled him in the crook of my elbow. He sat and looked out at the view through fading eyes. After a long pause, the old dog who had bitten me dozens of times sighed in the most peaceful way. He then turned and kissed my cheek.

The biting happened less and less after the flowers and the music, but once Will reached the summit of Pine Mountain, he was never angry again. He became the sweetest and most appreciative of friends.

Months later, I wrote on our blog about buying weekly flowers for Will. The next day, flowers arrived via Carrie Scribner's Dutch Bloemen Winkel, our local florist. They were sent from Germany. The following day, more came from Colorado. The following week two more arrangements arrived.

Will's music never stopped, and neither did the flowers. But I was no longer buying bouquets for Will. They were being sent from all around the world.

The dog who was not supposed to live, lasted two and half years. In the end, he died a happy and peaceful soul, and he knew love.

I announced we would be saying goodbye to Will a few days beforehand. His heart was strong and full, his eyes bright, but his body could no longer go on. When Carrie called to say she had flowers for Will two days before he died, I wasn't surprised. But when the first load came, I was stunned by how many there were. But that was nothing compared to the next day.

Our home was filled with flowers, thanks to people inspired by Will's journey. By the end, Carrie had no more flowers left in her shop.

Will could no longer stand on his own, but when each arrangement came in, he had to smell them. So I helped him up repeatedly, and he'd crane his head and point his nose before collapsing once again. No matter how many times he fell, he’d try to rise and make it to the next vase.

Will and I said goodbye two years after his trip up Pine Mountain. We sat in a meadow on the side of Iron Mountain, and Rachael, our vet, gave Will two injections that took his pain away. When I held him up for the mountain spirits, I could feel his body lighten.

The broken dog no one wanted and no one loved left behind thousands of mourners. It was a send-off we would all be blessed to have.

After that first summer, I planted a garden for Wildflower Will. He was able to enjoy it for two years. I'd often find him sitting by it (through hours of range of motion exercises and massage, he was able to sit again). Most days, he fell asleep in the garden, as many an old man has been known to do.

So what happened to Will's garden?

Monarch butterflies became endangered soon after Will's passing. Each summer, when the milkweeds bloomed and the pods followed at Thorne Pond, I started collecting seeds. I sprinkled them in the garden, where some of Will's ashes are. Over the years, they've spread, and now, Will's flower garden has been overtaken by a host of milkweed plants.

Earlier today, in the afternoon heat, Samwise, Emily, and I sat by Will’s milkweed garden and watched butterflies, beetles, and bumblebees flit and fly and land. Of course, I had to smile.

I find it fitting that Will, who was without hope, now offers hope to the dwindling monarch population. I know it's only a tiny patch in a very big world, but one thing Will taught thousands of us is that sometimes all that is needed is the tiniest bit of hope.

Here come those smiles again.

And here come the tears.

