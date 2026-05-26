That time when Aragorn showed up at the top of the stairs when the door was open, and I was cleaning up Will’s pee. I looked up, and there he was, 18 inches away. I asked him to stay there for a bit, and slowly reached back for my phone to capture this shot. No, we have no bears here, at least not the kind you’re thinking about. But we have other encounters.

Good morning from the Outer Cape, where we live in a cottage setting you might not imagine.

A pen friend from afar pictured us living in something like Henry Beston’s shack, described in his The Outermost House. As romantic as that thought was, this cottage is nothing so primitive or close to the sea. It’s not even in the dunes. Thankfully, I say, since after more than 60 years, Henry’s place was destroyed by the blizzard of ’78. I shudder in thinking about our long, dark, and wicked winter with its own blizzard. We may have been trapped inside, but we were safe and secure.

We are about a mile and a half from the closest beach, or…