Wild in the Headlands

We are so far from home, so far in time, and miles from where we began this trip with a six-week stay on Cape Cod. It is surreal to this wayfarer. For it seems another lifetime ago that the three of us crossed the Breakwater to reach Long Point on the farthest reach of Cape Cod and relished in the bracing winds and bright sunshine. Our legs, lungs, and spirits are more robust these days as we trek on the opposite side of the country across the lush and steep hills of the Marin Headlands on the northern side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Back on the Cape, we had numerous experiences with coyotes. Now, we hike a loop each morning where we hear them in chorus and sometimes see them. It’s one of the reasons we returned to this area.

Two years ago, I discovered this challenging six-mile loop with the grandest views back to the famous bridge and across mountaintops and over the Pacific Ocean. What stuck with me, though, was the way we were greeted by ghostly howls of a tribe of coyotes unseen in the thick brush on either side of the trail. Samwise, Emily, and I stayed close together, but oh how I relished that feral symphony. It was both exotic and haunting.

On our first morning back, we walked the short road portion of the loop when we came upon a couple who were bringing their dogs to the beach for sunrise. They asked if we were headed in the same direction.

“No, we’re off to make the loop up in the hills.”

The woman had a stricken look and said, “You wouldn’t catch me up there in a thousand years.”

“Why?” I wondered.

“Coyotes,” the husband said. He looked at Samwise and Emily off-leash and back at me. “You might want to reconsider.”

Perhaps they thought me crazy when I told them, “But that’s why we’re going up there, to see the coyotes.”

The afternoon before, in a land preserve twenty minutes south of our hotel, we encountered a thirty-something fellow with a broad-chested husky. He longed to walk his dog off-leash, even though it was not permitted. I suggested he take the paths we just came off of, which are now all one-way due to Covid.

“That way,” I told him, “you won’t encounter anyone coming in the opposite direction. You two can be free together without worry.”

“But what about the mountain lions?” he asked.

“You have a better chance of being shot here than being attacked by a mountain lion, especially this time of day.”

We three northern New England bumpkins certainly have different views of wildlife than the city folk out there.

The loop we take over the Headlands, which are part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, comprises a combination of dirt service roads, a smooth mountainside walking path, and even spurts on narrow paved roads overgrown by the lush vegetation. The footing is easy, but it is steep. In the two hours we trek these trails, we rarely see others. Other humans, at least. We’ve chatted up more than a few ravens, newts, and coyotes. Yesterday alone, we helped three glacially slow-moving newts across the trails.

How surreal it is to stand upon a lookout four miles into our walking at it stabs out over the Pacific, see ourselves surrounded by verdant hills with no buildings and the vast ocean, only to turn back and get a glimpse of the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge peering up over a hillside. It’s as if civilization is reminding us we’ve left her safe confines.

Give a gift subscription

The Golden Gate Bridge in the distant fog.

Some mornings the fog threatens to eat the bridge, but so far, we’ve had decent views of it.

It’s one of the few human-made structures that takes my breath away. It’s striking. I enjoy our ride across it as often the only vehicle when we commute to the trailhead that I wish we could stop and spend time there.

One of the reasons I love the distant view of the bridge from the last hills of our walk is that we’ve been almost as wild as the coyotes during the first ninety minutes of climbing. I inhale the intoxicating essence of wildflowers; the cool mist of the sea fills our lungs. I laugh and howl with delight and ferocity in my own wildness. We climb to the highest point, look out across the rolling waves of mountains and those of the vast blue-green ocean, we are in kinship with all free beings, and I channel my inner Whitman.

“I too am not a bit tamed, I too am untranslatable,

I sound my barbaric yawp over the roofs of the world.”

Samwise and Emily are used to my joyous exaltations, but I wonder what the coyotes must think to hear another species that has grown so distant from them sounding like kin.

It is heartening to get reacquainted with ravens. We ran into two on one overlook. At first, they hopped away, but when I bid them a good day, they came closer, and we chatted for a while. Samwise and Emily were respectful and did not seem to mind when I offered them some of their treats. Well, Samwise didn’t mind. Whenever I share our food with others, Emily looks at me as if I’ve lost my mind. But when I gave her the same amount I fed the raven couple, she was more accepting. Emily can go without, but she refuses to settle for less than what someone else receives. That means both food and affection.

Today is Monday. We’ll be even more isolated on those hallowed peaks without weekenders, which we typically only see toward the close of our walk. That makes me smile all the more.

Now it’s time for me to close this letter. The hills are calling, and if we’re lucky, maybe the coyotes will be as well.

Onward, by all means, y’all.

Thank you for being here.

If you’ve enjoyed reading this, feel free to share this post through email or social media with friends and family.

Share