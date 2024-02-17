These annual trips were born out of the struggle of life and death. Each

chapter is a different verse of a love song reflecting those origins:

"I've lived!

I'm alive!

There will be no regrets!"

I feel equal parts Thoreau, Hemingway, and Abbey as I write to you this Saturday afternoon.

Our casita is cozy, but we spend most of our day on the shaded porch.

We hike between five and six miles at dawn. On the better days, we hear a chorus of coyotes, see the graceful bounds of deer and the curious big-eared rabbits who always shock us as they hop with the deliberation of one on their way to see Alice in Wonderland, listen to the owls hoot before the sun rises over the mountains to the east, and the birds sing after it arrives.

We are always and have always been, on the hunt for javelina sightings along the trails.

"Be careful," the locals say. "They'll attack your dogs if they feel threatened."

But Samwise and Emily are keen and enthusiastic observers and no danger. They came to me with strong prey drives, but we've compromised, and instead, they sniff like hunters and then sit back and gaze with primal tranquility.

We finally saw a javelina after all these years. It was in the middle of our first hike. He was traveling solo, a rarity, it is said. He noticed us the exact moment we saw him. The javelina hid behind an ocotillo as if that could shield him. He offered soft grunts.

Javelinas, or peccaries, as they are also called, are known for the stench, and some refer to them as stink pigs.

But I could not smell this fellow, not even from six feet away. No doubt that Samwise and Emily did, however.

It was an uneventful interaction. Unless you consider how spellbound we were.

Our first javelina encounter!

He did not seem to be all that worried about us, and we were thrilled to make his acquaintance by the time he went in one direction and we went in the other.

That's the gift that comes from walking here in the Sonoran Desert. We stroll at the edge of a city, but it's wild where we roam and smells and looks and sounds different from anywhere we've ever known.

Seven years ago, Samwise and I took our first cross-country trip. I was not well and still close to dying. It was exhausting, and we did not even hike all that much. But a year and a half later, still believing the doctors who told me I did not have much time left, I was compelled to make one final trip West.

I missed the bison and wanted to see the big trees again, and my dream of seeing the giant saguaros, so rare in this world and under threat from climate change, was unfulfilled.

It was the saguaros that ultimately brought us West again.

I knew I'd regret dying if I never saw them.

Once again, Rachael Carson, who dominated our East Coast swing on this voyage, whispers that familiar refrain in my ear.

"One way to open your eyes is to ask yourself, 'What if I had never seen this before? What if I knew I would never see it again?'"

That first sight of the giants floored me! I pulled over and wept on a backroad two hours outside of Tucson. The saguaros were everywhere!

Emily uncurled herself from the back seat and licked my tears away while Samwise dropped his head on my shoulder.

I relive a portion of that awe each morning. To be able to walk in this grand setting is more than a dream. It's ecstasy!

I adore the pre-dawn show, the early spread of pink and peach along the saguaro-studded rocky hills, and the eruption of bird chatter and activity when the light finally bursts forth.

It feels like a cathedral, and even though we are in a place Henry never experienced, I am Thoreauvian at these moments.

Our best treks are heavy doses of meditation, prayer, and childlike giggling, all doused in wonder.

I am downright pixilated by the desert tricksters, and we are blessed to almost always have the trails to ourselves.

We've anchored ourselves in Tucson for the month for these very reasons.

This is what I wrote to a friend this morning.

It's a funny thing. When we hike, I fall into a spiritual reverie with the land and everything that surrounds us—noises, scents, colors, textures, movement, how the trail feels underfoot, and how my lungs and heart rise up to meet the day in prayer. We drive ten miles to Whole Foods, where I buy fresh produce and construct vibrant, life-nurturing salads. (There is another Whole Foods closer to where we are staying, but I choose the store that makes me happiest.) When bombarded by the cascading colors of the fruits and vegetables, there is no doubt that while once so close to death, I've chosen life. I can't help but smile broadly. An occasional laugh sneaks through my teeth. What a curious sight I must be! We return to our simple casita and have breakfast on the porch as the butterflies and hummingbirds flit and flirt near the mesquite trees. As we eat, I sit in a state of intoxication. With pen in hand and Sam and Emi by my side, I sigh like a schoolboy in love and try my best to portray this happiness. It continues as I edit the morning's photographs and videos.

I use them to adorn my letters, wrapped in a tender but joyous bow, and send our experiences out into the world. It's as if I am saying, "From my heart to yours."

Writing outside in this most pleasant weather is where Hemingway comes in. We are far from his Key West, but I channel how he must have felt in that dreamy setting.

This trip, this particular stay, is even better than I dreamed.

As I type to you now, birdsong is still everywhere around us in mid-afternoon. It is hot under the direct sunlight but refreshing in the shade, and I inhale happiness.

Condensation drops run languidly down the glass holding my iced tea. I can smell the sprig of mint swimming in the clear golden drink as it soaks in the ice.

This is a recurring dream come true, played out day in and day out.

And as rich as this visit is, this morning, while on a ledge above what passes for a canyon here, I could have sworn I smelled the Pacific Ocean.

Of course, I did not. I could not have.

But it was a reminder of what is to come. In the month after leaving here, we'll see more wonders than most will glimpse in a lifetime. And there will be even more the month after that.

Yesterday, with my video and postcard photos of our morning hike, I shared how I feel about this land where Edward Abbey lived out his life.

For now, we are here with the saguaros, and you won't find a happier soul. Soon, though, we'll be with the Joshua trees, sequoias, redwoods, and ponderosa pines, and the dance will continue.

How blessed are we!?

O Me! O Life!

BY WALT WHITMAN

Oh me! Oh life! of the questions of these recurring,

Of the endless trains of the faithless, of cities fill’d with the foolish,

Of myself forever reproaching myself, (for who more foolish than I, and who more faithless?)

Of eyes that vainly crave the light, of the objects mean, of the struggle ever renew’d,

Of the poor results of all, of the plodding and sordid crowds I see around me,

Of the empty and useless years of the rest, with the rest me intertwined,

The question, O me! so sad, recurring—What good amid these, O me, O life?

Answer.

That you are here—that life exists and identity,

That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.