White Sands Sunset Video

Good morning.

I feel like we have reached the intermission of our Coddiwomple. We traveled down the East Coast, crossed the Deep South, and entered the desert at White Sands National Park. After hiking in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada (good luck tracing that crazy route!), I’ll reset the scene in my next letter.

But first, this short note shares a sunset video from White Sands National Park. It was cold that night, with the temperature plummeting and the wind increasing. But we could not pull ourselves from the dunes as sun set behind the mountains, and the stars begin to blink at us from the broad firmament. White Sands is one of the few National Parks to close overnight, but we lingered as long as possible on those ghostly white dunes. The rangers told us we were the last to leave.

Seven weeks in the desert, and last night we slept soundly, deeply. The windows were open, and fresh, exotic scents flowed into our room. Both Samwise and Emily’s bodies pressed firmly on either sid…