How different our lives feel from a few days ago when we left Maury, Kim, Cathy, and Company on the Georgia shore. There was comfort in being with friends, seeing them for the first time in a few years.

Maury and I talk and write often, but it was grand to hug and laugh in person. We said our goodbye’s on Saturday night because Samwise, Emily, and I had an early start and a long drive ahead of us, including a stop in Selma.

It was dark when we pulled into our hotel in Meridian, Mississippi. The following day, the drive to Fort Worth was just as long and just as tiring. On the third day, we finally arrived in the American West, and I’m thankful for the 35 mph winds and sudden downpours. We were going to watch the sunset in White Sands National Park, but it was clear we needed to rest instead.